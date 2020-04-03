NORTH PORT — Some are worn thin.
They want to break free. But because of the dangers COVID-19 present, however, they want to express themselves cautiously.
Residents at the La Casa community in North Port on Sunday, for example, run a golf-cart parade around the 975 or so homes on the 55-and-up property off Tamiami Trail.
The first parade last Sunday drew 100 or so golf-cart owners. That number should jump this week as the idea catches wind and the cart owners get creative.
But the participants practice the new normal of social distancing, spacing themselves apart in single file and snaking about the park. There’s kibitzing, refreshments and stories about the grandkids, but at six-foot intervals, said Tim Davis, a La Casa resident, HOA vice president and golf cart owner, one of 500 or so vehicles at the cooperative that opened in 1977.
“We’re trying to be festive, to keep everyone from going stir crazy … but to do it safely,” he said.
The coronavirus is impacting every facet of living with Florida on Thursday shutting down so-called non-essential businesses.
La Casa, which sits on 240 acres and has hundreds of homeowners, normally jumps in activities, from its swimming pool to tennis to dozens of classes, dinners, parties and experiences.
Everything came to a halt in March, however, Davis said. The place shut down. Other than walking the dog or scooting about on bikes and golf carts, things quieted to a whisper.
Then the golf-cart parade idea surfaced, something like a Mardi Gras or St. Paddy’s Day event, without the hoopla and proximity to one another. Some owners have Christmas bulbs and other decorations on their vehicles to liven the event, Davis said.
And hopefully soon, he added, “there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
