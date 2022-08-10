featured topical Last day of summer camp By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Aug 10, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Summer campers enjoyed watching their peers dance on stage at the last day of summer camp on Friday afternoon. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN North Port kids dance on the stage at the Mullen Community Center to celebrate the last day of camp on Friday afternoon. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN 16 Counselors in Training collectively volunteered 4,269 hours this summer and were given certificates on the last day of summer camp. PHOTO PROVIDED BY LAURA ANSEL Summer campers perform to the tune of "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks and Dunn. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — On Friday, summer campers in North Port celebrated the final day of Teen Xtreme and GMAC Summer Camp programs with a show at the George Mullen Community Center, and parents were invited.The different camp groups shared slideshows of activities this summer, then performed a dance number on the stage.Over the summer, the kids read 5,358 books, took 31 field trips, and enjoyed 17 presentations from various organizations.School resumed Wednesday. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Sarasota Memorial plans North Port hospital One killed, another seriously injured in North Port crash FBI Wisconsin investigation links to North Port doorbell hacking incident Sarasota Schools:Architect approved for Wellen Park high Advisory issued on mosquitoes, West Nile virus Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sarasota Memorial plans North Port hospital One killed, another seriously injured in North Port crash FBI Wisconsin investigation links to North Port doorbell hacking incident Sarasota Schools:Architect approved for Wellen Park high Advisory issued on mosquitoes, West Nile virus
