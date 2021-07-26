The North Port businesswoman in 2007-2008 had lost a good job, bouncing between rentals, panicking as any first day of the month arrived.
And while Sanders recovered, those years remain in her mind. COVID-19 has had the same impact on those losing their jobs, said Sanders, who this Saturday hosts a fundraiser to help as emergency rental eviction bans are lifted. The Centers for Disease Control had issued the ban in 2020. Saturday ends a final extension on the restriction.
“I was in the same situation, couldn't make ends meet, lost everything,” said Sanders. “I just remember that feeling … I still get emotional.”
Saturday's event is Women United for Laughter & Love - Comedy for a Cause. Sanders has recruited three comedians, Rebecca Wieder, Jeff Shaw and North Port's Gid Pool, to headline the event at the Charlotte Players Theater in Port Charlotte. Proceeds from the $50 per ticket show are pooled, will assist some 535 eligible families in southwest Florida. Those receiving help were affected by the pandemic and need funding to tide them over, Sanders said.
Sanders, posting as Nikki Woo Sanders on social media, is the owner of Change Consulting Solutions in North Port. She's also a volunteer director with United Way of South Sarasota County, where a women's group works to help rental risks.
“Not a handout,” she added. “These are (COVID-19) people who are working … who can't catch a break.”
Saturday's two-hour show could portend more like it, Sanders said, as businesses recover from the pandemic. And as workers struggle, or "trying to shield as many families as possible."
Profiled in the Wall Street Journal and on The Today Show as a sort of guru on post-career careers, Gid Pool said humor-based fundraisers work best.
“People like comedy, as opposed to just donating,” said Pool, who has written "Act Two & Beyond, Making the Rest of Your Life Spectacular."
Sanders, who came to Florida's attention with a highly shared social media take on race relations and her positive interactions with the North Port Police Department, will present two officers and other first-responders at Saturday's event, for patrons to “stand up and clap for these people,” she said. “And laugh till we cry … happy tears.”
