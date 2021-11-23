NORTH PORT — Brian Laundrie died by suicide, his attorney reported Tuesday, and a forensics investigation shows he died by a gunshot wound to the head.

He said Laundrie's parents got the news Tuesday. 

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Laundrie was the person of interest in the case of Gabrielle Petito, his girlfriend whose family reported her missing in August. Investigators quickly turned their sites on Laundrie and the home of his parents, who live on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. 

Petito's body was later found in a remote area of a Wyoming national park, the victim of strangling. Laundrie, who disappeared in the week Petito's parents reported missing, was charged with illegally using Petito's bank card after she died. His family members and investigators later found his body near Myakkahatchee Creek Park in North Port.

Supporters of “Justice for Gabby” gathered at the entrance of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port on Wednesday.

Shortly after Laundrie's body was found, Bertolino told news outlets Laundrie's remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation. He also said the family would cremate his remains when they were returned to them, and did not plan to have a funeral service.

