NORTH PORT - "Heartbroken" is how Steve Bertolino said Brian Laundrie's parents feel after law enforcement found skeletal remains in the woods near a backpack and notebook that belonged to their son.
On Wednesday night, Bertolino, an East Islip, New York-based lawyer who represents Brian Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, told CNN's Chris Cuomo the couple wanted to search the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve, once it was open to the public.
The city of North Port announced Tuesday the park was reopened, but closed it again shortly after the items and the human remains were found Wednesday morning.
Brian Laundrie, 23, was reported missing after he returned to his parent's North Port home from a cross country trip without his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22. Her body was later found in a remote Wyoming campground, strangled to death and left outdoors for three to four weeks.
The FBI considers Brian Laundrie a “person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito," a spokesman said Wednesday.
After Petito was reported missing, Laundrie's parents said Brian Laundrie went for a hike in Myakkahatchee Environmental Park and never returned.
Bertolino told Cuomo what transpired in the past month from the Chris and Roberta Laundrie's perspective.
He said on Tuesday night he texted his contact at the North Port Police Department saying the Laundries were headed to the environmental early Wednesday. He said the response was "thanks for the heads up" with no indication detectives would join them.
In the morning, the couple was met by detectives at the park entrance. A Fox Digital news reporter followed them.
Bertolino said it wasn't unusual a reporter was there because "the press" had been following his clients for "weeks and weeks on end."
He said it helped debunk theories that the parents planted any evidence in the woods.
"It's my understanding they (the Laundries) were followed closely by the two law enforcement personnel and when I say closely, I mean within eyeshot," Bertolino told Cuomo.
"As they went further in, Chris ventured off the trail into the woods. He was zig-zagging in different areas and law enforcement was doing the same thing."
He said Roberta was walking down the trail. Shortly after Christopher found a white dry bag about 20 feet off the trail.
He said Chris Laundrie didn't want to pick up the bag because he wanted law enforcement to see it.
"This was caught on camera," Bertolino said. "Chris couldn't find law enforcement because they were then out of sight … Chris didn't want to leave the bag there with the news reporter standing near by so he picked it up."
Chris Laundrie brought the bag to a detective, Bertonlino said. The couple was then shown a cell phone photo of a backpack that police found off of the trail. They recognized it as their son's belongings.
"At that point the Laundries were notified that there was also remains near the backpack and they were asked to leave the preserve," Bertolino said.
Bertolino said any claims that Christopher Laundrie "planted" the items were "hogwash," especially because a reporter documented everything and police met the couple at the park entrance.
He said the K-9 units likely didn't detect anything because that area was under water for weeks. He said maybe the search teams didn't circle back to that area.
The parents assumed the experts, the FBI, and all of the tracking teams, would locate Brian Laundrie based on the specific details they gave about the trails Brian liked to visit, he said.
Because the park had been closed to the public there was really "no other reason" for the Laundries to go search anywhere else, according to Bertolino.
Bertolino claims the area where the remains and backpack were found wasn't new to investigators.
"Indeed this is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on — I believe it was Sept. 17 — that Brian would be most likely in the preserve — in this particular area as I know it near the bridge that might connect the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park with the Carlton Reserve," Bertolino said. "Mr. Laundrie informed me that it was quite near the entrance. He didn't put an exact distance on it, he put a time frame of about 30 minutes in. I would guess it was a mile or two into the preserve....Because it is so near the entrance Chris and Roberta went to this area first and as happenstance was, they stumbled upon these items," Bertolino said.
He called it "quite sad."
"You have to image as a parent finding your son's belongings alongside from remains, that's got to be heartbreaking and I can tell you they are heartbroken," Bertolino said, adding it was also caught on video.
Cuomo said police gave the impression the Laundrie family delayed notifying them about Brian's disappearance.
"Let the record be clear, the Laundries reported Brian did not come home the night he went out for the hike," Bertolino said. "I actually reported that to the FBI personally. On Friday, (Sept. 17), the FBI called me and said we have a tip that Brian was seen in Tampa and we want to see if he's in the house."
He said they agreed the FBI could come to the Wabasso Avenue home in North Port at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 17. During that conversation, Bertolino asked where the tip came from.
"A member of the North Port PD gave a press conference the night before and said we know where Brian is," Bertolino said. "He was asked again. Do you know where Brian is? He said we know exactly where Brian is. I immediately called my clients and said, 'Hey was Brian picked up? Do you know where he is? Because I don't know where he is.' How do they know where he is if we don't? And that was on Thursday."
Bertolino said when the FBI spoke to the Laundries at their home that Friday, they agreed to fill out a missing person report.
"If that got twisted as though the family waited until Friday to report him missing which is not how it happened," he said.
Bertolino said now isn't the right time to talk about Gabby Petito, or why Chris and Roberta Laundrie wouldn't answer her parents' calls about her whereabouts.
Cuomo said it seems like the Laundries didn't cooperate with law enforcement.
"I told them not to talk to anybody, not to say a word," Bertolino said. "I was the intermediary between the family and law enforcement. That's why we are confident that law enforcement, specifically the FBI, was informed Brian did not come home that night. Whatever played out in those three days after that — that's on the police and FBI. That's not on the family.
"Some people want first amendment rights and some want second amendment rights," he said, "conveniently the public seems to forget about the fifth and the sixth amendment rights … I would say every attorney should push those rights. They don't step up and say, 'Everybody has the right to remain silent.' And that's what I told my clients, and that's what they did."
He said he's know the Laundries for more than 20 years and has never had clients follow his advice so intensely.
"I took the heat," he said. "I'm the one who told them not to talk, and if it turns out my legal advice is wrong in that perspective, so be it. But that's on me, not the family."
Josh Taylor, North Port Police Department spokesperson, disputes some of Bertolino's claims. He said it's "just untrue" Brian was reported missing on Sept. 13.
"I was in the room that Friday and that was never told to us," Taylor said. "We responded within one hour of the call to the FBI to meet with the Laundries."
Taylor said when Christopher Laundrie went to look for his son in the park and reserve about two weeks ago with investigators, "he didn't take them" to the site where the remains were found Wednesday.
Taylor said that area was swampy, filled with cabbage palms and had high water, despite it not raining there for about three weeks.
"They went in a completely different direction," Taylor said. "Last month, they did give us a very general blanket area where they thought Brian could be.
"As far as cooperation, we have been asking the couple to help us since the evening of Sept. 11 when Gabby's parents reported her missing. We've seen some signs that Mr. Laundrie cooperated because he came out with the search team once, while we were out there for several weeks."
