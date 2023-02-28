Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito visited The Monarch, an art center in Ogden, Utah, while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she died.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

SARASOTA — Steven Bertolino, the attorney who represented Brian Laundrie’s parents, wants no part of a lawsuit filed against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie by Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito’s parents.

Bertolino represented both Laundries in the days following the disappearance of Gabby Petito and discovery of her remains.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments