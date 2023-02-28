SARASOTA — Steven Bertolino, the attorney who represented Brian Laundrie’s parents, wants no part of a lawsuit filed against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie by Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito’s parents.
Bertolino represented both Laundries in the days following the disappearance of Gabby Petito and discovery of her remains.
In January, Circuit Judge Danielle Brewer granted permission to Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt — Gabby Petito's parents — to file an amended complaint in the litigation naming Bertolino as an additional defendant.
That amended complaint accuses Bertolino of intentionally inflicting emotional distress due to statements and comments he made regarding Gabby Petito’s disappearance and her death.
But in a motion dismiss filed Feb. 20, Bertolino argues there are no set of facts present to support a cause of action against him and the amended complaint should be dismissed as a matter of law.
“Within the Second Amended Complaint, Plaintiffs do not identify any facts, circumstances or conduct of Mr. Bertolino which was undertaken outside of the attorney-client relationship with the Laundrie family,” the motion states.
The motion discusses legal precedent.
“There is no established legal precedent within Florida which sets forth the proposition that a lawyer can be sued by a non-client for expressions of hopes and prayers under any situation, any circumstance or in any context,” it states.
Bertolino also argues there is no legal precedent establishing a duty for him to have disclosed to information regarding their daughter to Petito's parents.
In their original complaint, Petito and Schmidt alleged the Laundries knew that their son had killed Gabby Petito but did nothing except request Bertolino make statements.
“The statements at issue were not misstatements of fact and expressed no opinion," it states. "The statements did not seek to cause embarrassment, scorn, physical harm, or intimidation. To the contrary, the two specific statements attributed to Mr. Bertolino reflect hope and prayer.”
Bertolino, a New York attorney, is being represented by Laura Kelly and Charles Meltz of the Telan, Meltz, Wallace & Eide law firm of Maitland, Florida.
No specific date has been set for a hearing on the motion to dismiss, although the docket does disclose a March 13 date to consider motions. A trial date for the case at large has been set for mid-August.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.