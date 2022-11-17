VENICE — The family of Gabrielle Petito has agreed to a $3 million settlement in their lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie, who apparently confessed to killing her before dying by suicide in 2021.

Venice attorney Patrick Reilly, representing the Petito family, confirmed the settlement in a statement Thursday morning. The settlement means a trial that had been scheduled for December is canceled, Reilly stated.


