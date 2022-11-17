VENICE — The family of Gabrielle Petito has agreed to a $3 million settlement in their lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie, who apparently confessed to killing her before dying by suicide in 2021.
Venice attorney Patrick Reilly, representing the Petito family, confirmed the settlement in a statement Thursday morning. The settlement means a trial that had been scheduled for December is canceled, Reilly stated.
"The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer. No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," Reilly said in a statement Thursday morning.
Petito and Laundrie were traveling together in a van in Colorado and Utah when her parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, lost track of her. Laundrie returned to the home of his parents, Roberta and Christopher Laundrie, in North Port, without her, then later drove to a nearby wooded area where he killed himself, according to authorities.
When they first believed their daughter was missing, Petito’s parents said they tried to call the Laundries, but their calls went unanswered.
When questioned at their home in the early days of the case, the Laundries directed North Port Police to their attorney in New York City.
After an extensive search, investigators found Gabrielle Petito’s body in a remote area of a Wyoming National Park. She was beaten and strangled by someone facing her, her body left in the wilderness.
Police continued to look for Brian Laundrie in several places. A month after the search began, Chris and Roberta Laundrie pointed police to a swampy area near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port where Brian's body was found. He had shot himself, a medical examiner reported, leaving a note that apparently admitted to killing Petito.
The Petito family, in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in March, said Roberta and Christopher Laundrie knew their son had killed Gabby Petito, and helped cover his tracks.
The lawsuit, filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court, sought $50 million, while this week's settlement is for $3 million.
"Brian did not have $3 million; it’s an arbitrary number," Reilly stated. "Whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby’s family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation."
The Gabby Petito Foundation was created after her remains were discovered.
"The Gabby Petito Foundation will continue to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies," the statement says. "Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt wish to turn their personal tragedy into a positive. It is their hope that Gabby’s foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities."
Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
