NORTH PORT — A “For Sale by Owner” sign in front of Chris and Roberta Laundrie's North Port home circulated online and on some news outlets over the last few days.
Turns out it was a hoax.
As of Thursday, no homes on Wabasso Avenue were listed on the real estate market near the home Gabby Petito, 22, shared with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, and his parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie, before she was killed.
Steve Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said the couple do not have their home for sale.
Bertolino told WFLA news the sign was a "hoax."
The Laundries have lived in North Port for more than three years.
Petito went missing in late August while she and Brian were on a cross country van trip. Her family in New York filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11. The Laundrie family wouldn't respond to calls from Petito's parents. Instead the couple stayed inside their North Port home for weeks.
The Laundries did speak to police when they reported their son missing two weeks after he returned home without Petito.
Petito's remains were later found in a national forest in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in her homicide. His body was later found Oct. 25 in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in South Sarasota County, near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park entrance. His death was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
As news of the case circulated in September, protesters joined the media from around the world outside the home and stayed there for nearly two months. Anytime the couple left their home, reporters followed.
The couple also had to pick up several laundry baskets, signs and a makeshift memorial people left in their front yard as protesters implored the Laundries to provide information to help investigators find Petito, and later Brian Laundrie.
Bertilino said the couple told investigators a gun was missing from the Ford Mustang that Brian Laundrie used to drive to the environmental park. Bertilino said that wasn't made public until after Brian's remains were found.
The couple gave their guns to investigators on Sept. 17 while officers filled out the missing persons paperwork.
"Both (investigators) and myself felt it was best for that information not to be public," Bertolino said in a statement. "Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun. I can’t speak to why (law enforcement) did not reveal the information, but we spoke about it at the time and I believe they felt as I did."
