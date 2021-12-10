Body camera footage shows Gabby Petito showing an officer how she said her boyfriend Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during a dispute on Aug. 12. She went missing and died shortly after. Her family created a foundation in her name for missing persons and domestic violence victims.
Body camera footage shows Gabby Petito showing an officer how she said her boyfriend Brian Laundrie grabbed her face during a dispute on Aug. 12. She went missing and died shortly after. Her family created a foundation in her name for missing persons and domestic violence victims.
NORTH PORT — The parents of Brian Laundrie have filed documents to become beneficiaries of their son's estate.
Christopher and Roberta Laundrie had filed with Sarasota County's probate division Wednesday, the petition seeking the assets of Brian Laundrie, who medical authorities had indicated died by suicide. Brian Laundrie was the fiance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. She was found dead in Wyoming in September.
A coroner had listed her death as a strangulation.
Brian Laundrie, who was 23, didn't leave a will at his death. His parents had filed a Summary Administration petition with Sarasota County Circuit Court, which granted would award assets and liabilities to surviving family. Such petitions would value an estate at less than $75,000.
A hearing date had not been set.
Laundrie's assets with Bank of America are listed as $20,000 in checking/savings, according to the filings on Wednesday. There were no creditors or listed debt in those documents.
The Laundries seek to divide their son's estate. Osprey attorney William Galarza is named as the couple's representative. He did not immediately return a call for comment. There was a $345 fee to file the Summary Administration document.
Brian Laundrie was named as a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance in September.
The couple had traveled in a conversion van in a western states' trip. Much of that journey was played out on social media. Her body was found in rural Teton County, Wyoming, in mid-September. Family had listed her as missing Sept. 11.
The couple had lived in North Port at the Laundrie house on Wabasso Avenue.
Their trip was to last through late October, ending up in Oregon, according to social media postings over several weeks of their trip.
The couple, however, in August became involved in domestic dispute captured on a police body camera. Those Moab, Utah, officers released the pair, placing Laundrie in an overnight shelter.
He later returned to North Port alone, according to police.
Police seeking answers in Petitio's September disappearance were referred to a Laundrie lawyer. Brian Laundrie vanished within days of that time period. His remains were found Oct. 20 in a North Port nature preserve. The cause of death was listed as self-inflicted.
The FBI was the lead investigative agency and details on Laundrie's death are pending. The FBI files its findings and updates on social media.
