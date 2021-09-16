Laundrie's attorney releases statement

NORTH PORT — The attorney of a man whose girlfriend is missing issued a statement late Wednesday through his attorney.
The North Port Police Department announced Brian Laundrie as a "person of interest" Wednesday in the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.
She lived with Laundrie, 23, and the two had been traveling out west in a van, having left in July.
The last time her family heard from her was Aug. 30.
“Many people are wondering why Mr. Laundrie would not make a statement or speak with law enforcement in the face of Ms. Petito’s absence," his attorney, Steve Bertolino, wrote in the Wednesday night statement.
He wrote that police often focus on "intimate partners" in situations like this.
"The warning that 'any statement made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito’s disappearance," he wrote. "As such, on the advice of counsel Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on the matter."
He said he knew North Port Police have named Laundrie as a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance.
"This formality has not really changed the circumstances of Mr. Laundrie being the focus of attention of law enforcement and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”
Laundrie returned to North Port in September. Petito's family in New York reported her missing on Sept. 11.
Earlier this week, Bertolino released a statement from the family, saying they would "remain in the background" of the investigation. That was met with two responses from Petito's family, begging Laundrie to cooperate with police and tell them what he knows.
North Port Police became the lead agency in the case, and has also publicly asked Brian Laundrie to help them with information about Petito. The department is holding an update at noon today.
