NORTH PORT — The parents of Brian Laundrie are asking a judge to dismiss a civil suit filed by the family of their son's former girlfriend.
That motion came Wednesday, two weeks after Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito's mother and father had filed a suit, in which they had alleged Roberta and Chris Laundrie had disguised their son's involvement in Gabby's disappearance, ultimately in her death.
Gabrielle Petito was reported missing last September, her body found days later at a remote Wyoming camp site. She was strangled, medical examiners had concluded. Brian Laundrie was found dead in Sarasota County in October, the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot.
The Laundries, according to a civil suit filed by Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, knew their son had killed Gabby Petito, helped cover his tracks, possibly arranging for him to leave the country, her parents alleged.
Perhaps most damaging was the allegation that as Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt sought contact with their daughter last August, Roberta Laundrie blocked cellphone calls and text messages.
Laundrie’s parents, in disguising their son’s involvement, according to that March 11 lawsuit, “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”
Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt had sought more than $100,000 in damages.
The Laundries in their counter motion Wednesday, however, asserted they were not obligated to contact Gabby's family as her disappearance became public, instead “exercised their constitutional rights and essentially made no statements to plaintiffs or law enforcement. As a matter of law the Laundries' silence (conduct) could not form the basis of a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress."
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito had been living in Christopher and Roberta Laundries’ North Port home, at some point last summer heading west in Gabby's van. The pair had documented their “vanlife” journey on social media.
A domestic incident in a Utah town, however, seemed to portray the pair as being at odds. A body-cam video later released by the Moab, Utah, police showed a relationship in trouble, with police in that August incident ordering the pair to separate for the evening. Gabby's body was found about a month later.
In September, Brian Laundrie returned to North Port alone in her van, which police impounded early in their investigation.
Police continued to track leads and search for Brian Laundrie in several places, including Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port and the adjacent T. Mabry Carlton Preserve in South Sarasota County.
A month later, Chris and Roberta Laundrie pointed police to an area near the search area where they thought Brian may be. The area had been submerged in water when police had originally searched it.
Officers found his decomposed body, along with a pistol, a backpack, a notebook and other personal items.
Brian Laundrie shot himself, according to an autopsy, within days of his disappearance. His bones were scattered by dogs or coyotes in the ensuing weeks before his remains were found.
When they first believed their daughter was missing, Petito’s parents said they tried to call the Laundries, but their calls went unanswered.
When questioned at their home in the early days of the case, the Laundries directed North Port police to their attorney in New York City.
Steven Bertolino, lawyer for the Laundries, had said his clients were never obliged to talk with investigators nor Gabby Petito's family.
“This fundamental legal principle renders the Petito’s claims to be baseless under the law,” he said.
Attorneys at the Tampa law firm Trombley & Hanes who filed the motion for the Laundries weren't immediately available for comment.
A concluding statement in Wednesday's 20-page filing in Sarasota County, however, summarized the counter claim: “Defendants Christopher and Roberta Laundrie respectfully request the court dismiss compliant with prejudice.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
