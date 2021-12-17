Board member Karen Rose speaks during Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board meeting. Rose said she was not in favor of a proposed change to the public input policy for meetings. State Sen. Joe Gruters wants a state policy enacted to limit what local school boards could disallow at county-level meetings.
Martin Hyde was the first of several members of the public to speak at a recent Sarasota County School Board meeting. He said he heard that a North Port High School teacher played a segment from CNN news for a class, calling it “indoctrination.”
Sarasota County School Board Chair Shirley Brown reads the new format for public speakers before that portion of a recent board meeting.
TALLAHASSEE - A Senate Republican filed a proposal Friday that would set requirements for school boards to take public comments during meetings, including requiring that speakers be allowed to criticize individual board members.
The bill, filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, comes amid a turbulent time for school boards, which have faced protests and opposition about issues such as mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill (SB 1300), in part, would require school boards to set aside at least 30 minutes at the beginning of meetings for public comment.
It also would require boards to give individual speakers at least three minutes to address each item on meeting agendas.
In addition, it would allow “speakers to criticize individual district school board members, provided that the speaker maintains orderly conduct and proper decorum.”
The bill also would add the right to be heard at school board meetings to a list of parental rights in state law.
Gruters, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, filed the bill for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start Jan. 11.
He also is sponsoring a proposal (SJR 244) that seeks to move to partisan school board elections, after they have been nonpartisan contests for the past two decades.
Shirley Brown, former chair of the Sarasota County School Board, said school board meetings are to do the business of the school board and public comment is supposed to be on agenda items.
"It's not the place for an argument — it's one-way communication and not a way to solve differences," Brown said. "And when did name calling become entrenched in law? The rules for public speaking should be the same as a kindergarten class — be respectful and no name calling."
"Another Tallahassee overreach to prevent local rule," Board member Tom Edwards said. "Perhaps the senator would like to gavel us in and gavel us out, too."
