TAMPA — A lawsuit against six North Port police officers will go before a jury.
Each of the six defendants will face the trial with their own attorney, and without the city of North Port as a co-defendant.
The lawsuit in question, Poulin v. Bush, was filed in June 2021 by Matthew Poulin in the U.S. Middle District of Florida.
Poulin was arrested by the North Port Police Department in 2017 after a neighbor reported he had broken into her home while under the influence of alcohol.
When officers confronted him outside, according to authorities, Poulin resisted arrest. Tasers and a K9 were deployed to place him under arrest, officers said.
Poulin argues he was passively resisting and that the tasers and the K9 represented excessive force.
Poulin was convicted of resisting arrest without violence and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Sarasota County court documents indicate prosecutors did not pursue other charges from that case, such as battery against a first responder and striking a police dog.
He was ultimately sentenced to eight years in prison, and is incarcerated at Sumter Correctional Institution in Sumter County.
Poulin later launched his lawsuit against six individual officers and the city of North Port.
Two of the officers — Keith Bush and Chad Walker — were the initial responding officers on the call that led to his arrest, while the remaining four officers — Matthew Lagarce, John Hetteberg, Stephen Cambria and John Contorno — arrived later to provide support.
Poulin's civil complaint alleged Walker tackled him as he was drunkenly walking away and used a taser on him without cause.
He alleged Bush authorized Walker to allow a K9 named Dutch to bite him on his right arm, which has since lost a notable amount of muscle and skin.
Poulin's complaint alleged a failure to stop these actions by the other four officers, who were surrounding Poulin when the police dog was released.
In their response to Poulin's complaint, the officers alleged that Poulin had pushed Walker and that all measures taken were to subdue and detain a belligerent suspect.
The complaint also alleged that the city of North Port allowed a culture of permissibility with allegations of force against the K-9 unit in general.
All defendants subsequently filed motions for summary judgments; the officers argued that their actions were defensibly under qualified immunity, while the city argued that there was no basis for alleging a culture of acceptance for complaints of excessive force.
U.S. District Court Judge William F. Jung ultimately granted a summary judgment in favor of the defendants on Jan. 13 regarding the use of tasers.
Jung also granted the city's motion based on a lack of solid evidence for a pattern of acceptance.
While Poulin's attorney cited previous lawsuits against Bush for excessive force involving a K9 and the resulting media coverage, Jung ruled the presence of accusations did not automatically rise to the level of proven behavior and toleration of that behavior.
With the summary judgment in favor of the city, North Port was effectively severed from the case as a defendant.
However, Jung did uphold the preliminary case for the complaint regarding the use of a K-9 and the failure of the officers to act.
"Disposing of Plaintiff’s failure to intervene claims at the summary judgment stage would therefore be inappropriate," Jung wrote in his decision. "They will instead be entrusted to the jury as trier of fact."
No date for a trial has been set yet.
