Keith Bush

North Port Police Officer Keith Bush works with a police dog in 2015. He and five other officers of North Port are being sued by an inmate for excessive force, including for having the K9 bite the then-suspect when, Matthew Poulin says, he was submitting to authorities.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA

TAMPA — A lawsuit against six North Port police officers will go before a jury.

Each of the six defendants will face the trial with their own attorney, and without the city of North Port as a co-defendant.


