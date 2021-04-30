Lawsuit may be next for Wellen Park group, ‘want the people to vote’

NORTH PORT — Court may be next for people seeking to redraw North Port’s map.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, a self-formed Wellen Park homeowner group, had petitioned North Port for contraction or deannexation, which would shift Wellen Park from North Port’s 104 square miles to within Sarasota County.
All North Port services and partnerships within Wellen Park would cease, according those involved in the process.
But that movement fell flat Thursday. North Port’s five commissioners in an all-day session unanimously denied the petition.
What’s next is uncharted waters, however. North Port, for instance, on Friday wouldn’t certify another batch of West Villagers’ petitions; and it wasn’t clear what those petitions would achieve. Lawyers would decide, both sides agreed.
But the group vowed to push ahead, its members having 30 days to act. That’s likely by filing a lawsuit, a West Villagers spokesperson said, with the goal of getting issue before Wellen Park’s 6,000 or so registered voters, should courts rule favorably.
“We want the people to vote, not North Port’s five commissioners,” said John Meisel, the group’s president.
Thursday’s deannexation hearing placed all parties in the same room, each explaining themselves.
Wellen Park builders, the West Villages Improvement District — the board governing Wellen Park — and, ultimately, North Port commissioners opposed contraction. Some Wellen Park homeowners also bucked that movement. The West Villagers pushed the contraction agenda.
“The feasibility” of deannexation, North Port Mayor Jill Luke had said in closing remarks, “is just not there.”
Sarasota attorney Luke Lirot represented the West Villagers group; Venice lawyer Jeff Boone for Wellen Park. Each provided experts in legal and boundary issues, finances and economics, annexations and emergency services. Few had contraction exposure, however, leaving the future in a gray space.
What was West Villages last year became Wellen Park, upscale subdivisions, retail and a Major League Baseball stadium. The entirety is boxed inside Tamiami Trail and North River Road. Its piecemeal configuration was packaged starting in 2002. Canadian Mattamy Homes is the principal developer. Wellen Park is fast growing and a retail “downtown” is near start-up.
Detaching Wellen Park from North Port would run millions in lost revenue to the city, tie things up for months if not years, its developers said Thursday.
Wellen Park president Rick Severance labeled the deannexation movement as a “boondoggle” Thursday, calling it “not responsible.”
Meisel said “no surprises” after the commission’s decision, arguing that North Port’s feasibility report didn’t include his group’s arguments, for instance. And the city used that report as a basis in denying the West Villagers, he argued.
North Port at Thursday’s hearing, Meisel added, provided “whatever they were paid to say,” meaning the city sided with Wellen Park builders and not its residents. “And (you) can quote me on that.”
City spokesperson Josh Taylor said: “The commission has spoken. We will continue to provide high-quality service to the entire city of North Port.”
