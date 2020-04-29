NORTH PORT — If a tree falls in the woods, is there noise?
There is when North Port's Tree Lady hears about it.
Alice White, the founder of People for Trees and an advocate for more canopy cover and greenspace, learned that the city's Parks and Recreation Department had planned to remove a large slash pine from the city's small Blue Ridge Park.
And she wasn't happy, firing off demands and looking for the right answers. The best she got from administrators was that the tree stood in the path of a planned walkway for the disabled. She did find sympathy from Commissioner Vanessa Carusone and would vocalize her displeasure when city hall re-opened from COVID-19 closures.
Blue Ridge is a pocket park, small-acre throwbacks to the 1960s when North Port had such safe zones. The city wants expanded parking and greater access to Blue Ridge Park, a spokesperson said.
Losing a tree but providing a benefit to North Porters “is about finding the right balance,” said Laura Ansel with the city's Parks Department. “And unfortunately one tree has to go. (You) have to decide if it's access … or this tree?”
But White wasn't buying it Wednesday. She had reached Recreation Department leadership to voice concerns. So far, however, the city wouldn't budge, in fact having contracted for the tree's removal. No date had been set with COVID-19 slowing things.
The slash pine, estimated at 60 or so years old, didn't qualify as a heritage tree, which are exempt from removal in North Port, a community requiring a percentage tree covering on new construction sites. It is also a Tree City USA community, an Arbor Day Foundation badge for meeting certain green standards.
Not assigning the slash pine as a heritage tree “is absurd,” White said, as the pine would never have a 30-inch circumference or meet other requirements to qualify. “They could have done something else. Aren't parks for trees, anyway?”
White was tipped off to the slash pine wearing a red ribbon around its trunk by Stacie Nettesheim, a local mom using Blue Ridge as an oasis from COVID-19. The ribbon identifies it for removal.
“I wanted my son to grow up with the shade and fresh air” at Blue Ridge, Nettesheim said. “I can't see why they don't build around it.”
