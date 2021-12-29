NORTH PORT — Have you always wanted to learn how to kayak?
Starting this January, the North Port Parks & Recreation Department will offer classes for those who want to be safe and confident on the water at the North Port Aquatic Center.
The city will be offering "Learn to 'Yak" kayak classes in January and February. Beginner and intermediate courses will be offered.
"This is the second year we’ve offered these classes," said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for the city of North Port. "We recommend the class for those who are 11 years of age and older. North Port offers many unique blueway experiences for outdoor enthusiasts to explore."
Classes will begin in the heated competition pool at the Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Based on experience level, students will then venture out onto nearby waterways. Participants can learn kayaking skills and to identify potential hazards so they can be safer while out on the water.
Each session includes six 2-hour classes and costs $75 for residents of the North Port and $100 for non-residents.
Later in the class, students will venture out to the Myakkahatchee Creek to try out techniques in a real world scenario with instructors nearby.
"In addition to introductory paddling and water safety skills, we also provide an overview of what the different kinds of equipment are and how they should be utilized," Ansel said. "We also teach essentials such as recovering from a kayak flipping over and proper paddling techniques."
The program is conducted in partnership with Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.
"We had partnered with them previously for our archery program and wanted to offer the community the opportunity to learn more about being safer in, on, and around the water," Ansel said. "We provide the kayaks, paddles and trailer for hauling through the partnership with FYCCN, and ask that participants utilize the ones provided for them."
Beginner-level courses are 8-10 a.m. the following days:
• Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 4-20.
• Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 20
• Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 22-April 7.
Intermediate level courses are planned for 8-10 a.m.:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.