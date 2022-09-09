NORTH PORT — With a goal of "Race to Completion," Sarasota County's Legacy Trail Extension — the North Port Connector — was opened Friday.
And it is officially 851 days ahead of schedule.
More than 100 people on foot and another 80 on bicycles attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning at the trail's finish point 1045 Calera St.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler welcomed the crowd.
"It's more than just concrete and metal — this bridge enhances connectivity to the city of North Port and the rest of Sarasota County," Rissler said.
The paved trail connector links Price Boulevard to Forbes Trail.
The Legacy Trail Extension North Port Connector broke ground June 2021 and received a donation of $50,000 from Gulf Coast Community Foundation toward a stop station that includes a shaded area, benches, a kiosk and bike rack.
The North Port Connector has three routes: The new extension that starts at Calera Street is one.
Users can also use the South Powerline Trail, a hardpacked trail that travels along the Carlton Reserve that hooks into North Port’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
They can also travel the Alphabet Trail, a natural surface trail experience in Deer Prairie Creek Preserve that connects to the south entrance of the preserve.
"With these different connections to Legacy Trail, more people can explore native Florida habitats."
Sarasota County Commissioner Chairman Alan Maio said, thanks to hundreds of thousands of supporters, the finish line is here.
"It was only 10-miles long when this project began and it's now 30 miles with access through the county from Payne Park in Sarasota to the Venice Train Depot and now through bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails, it connects to North Port," Maio said. "The Legacy Trail is used by more than 400,000 residents."
Also attending the ceremony were North Port Mayor Pete Emrich and city commissioners Alice White, Jill Luke and Debbie McDowell, as well as Sarasota County Commissioner Vice Chairman Ron Cutsinger along with Gulf Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President Jon Thaxton, a former Sarasota County commissioner.
Cutsinger said the new trail will bring more events to the community.
"We're hearing talk about hosting Ironman contests here," Cutsinger said. "If you were traveling on the International Space Station, you could see the amount of green space Sarasota County has to offer its residents and visitors."
Rissler thanked current and former city and county commissioners for their hard work and support of the project.
"We were able to finish this way ahead of schedule, thanks to the support of hundreds of people and our partnerships with Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Friends of Legacy Trail," Rissler said.
To learn more about The Legacy Trail, visit scgov.net or call the Sarasota County Contact Center by dialing 3-1-1.
