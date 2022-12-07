Area libraries are working to help the community in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Sarasota County libraries are using the Public Library Association Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, to enhance its Tech Navigator service.
Tech Navigator provides patrons with direct, one-on-one sessions with library staff to learn more about using online resources, common software and devices such as tablets and e-readers, a news release says.
“Our skilled staff will teach you how to use technology, applications, library resources and more,” Libraries and Historical Resources Director Renee Di Pilato said in the news release. “So much of our work, learning and social connections are dependent on these resources and our team is here to ensure our patrons can be successful in this evolving world of technology.”
Tech Navigator assistance is available over the phone, online or in person with a 30-minute appointment. Many questions can be answered without an appointment as well.
For more information, or to request an appointment, call 311 or visit SCGov.net.
At the same time, Charlotte County Libraries & History has launched a traveling library, it announced.
"The library will pop up at parks in the Port Charlotte area from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays," it said in a news release. "Available items will include books, audiobooks and DVDs for adults and children."
It noted a library card or driver's license is needed to check out items.
In December, the schedule is:
• Dec. 8 – Franz Ross Park, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte
• Dec. 14 – McGuire Park, 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte
• Dec. 15 – Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte
• Dec. 20 – Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
For more information, email Hana Brown at Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-764-5570.
