NORTH PORT — City staff are reaching out to local residents for input on the coming 2023-24 North Port budget.
Despite advance notice, however, two public budget workshops Thursday and Friday were sparsely attended with mostly city staff members or media representatives present to hear the preliminary facts.
Both meetings were held at the Wellen Park-area Public Safety Building, next to Fire Station 86 on Preto Boulevard.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said his staff would put their presentations online and seek out input from residents both in-person and virtually in the coming months.
"We want to be an available government," Fletcher said.
The City Commission has previously made known that they will be keeping North Port's millage rate at 3.7667, or roughly $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Fletcher said that keeping the rate flat was possible for the upcoming year, but that future discussions about a possible phased increase may be needed to keep up with the city's future needs.
He also stressed that the city should not rely solely on the millage rate property taxes, with other funding sources like grants or impact fees contributing to the city's budget.
At a previous City Commission workshop, Fletcher estimated North Port would see an estimated $4.83 million increase in expenses — largely driven by personnel and insurance costs.
City staff also estimated that North Port saw a 26.2% total increase in certified taxable assessed valuation from 2021 to 2022.
With the millage rate remaining at 3.7667, revenue from property taxes are expected to increase by about $1.3 million from last year.
While Hurricane Ian did significant damage to North Port in late September and early October, city staff were certain that total valuation was likely to increase again from 2022 to 2023, though less dramatically so.
Fletcher advocated for long-term planning for infrastructure needs in light of North Port's growing population; as of 2022, the city reached a population of roughly 81,000 people, and is projected to reach 100,000 residents within the next three to five years.
"We don't want our infrastructure to fail and put us in a bad spot," Fletcher said during his presentation.
City staff also encouraged residents to make use of the online Budget Tool on the city's website to engage with the budgeting process.
North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon noted city residents are more likely to attend meetings when they want to express concerns or dissatisfaction than support or acceptance. However, she said that she hopes people will engage with the process at future meetings or online.
