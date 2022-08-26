Gabby night lights

Many gathered in North Port at City Center Green to light a candle and pray for North Port resident Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito who went missing in August 2021. Her remains were found in September — she was a victim of homicide.

NORTH PORT — On Saturday, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family has one request.

They ask people to light up the sky and remember their daughter and those who died a violent death.


Gabby vigil

As news that Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was missing, North Port residents and many others gathered in August and September to pray, light candles and hope for the safe return of the missinng 22-year-old last year. She was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23. Her family is asking that lights are left on Saturday night in her remembrance — and as a memorial to other victims of domestic violence.
Gabby bench

After Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was slain, a bench was donated and installed in her memory at City Center Green in North Port.

There's help out of violent situations

Those who live Sarasota County and need help with an escape plan can call or text 941-365-1976 to the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, SPARCC, or for more information visit, www.sparcc.net

Those who live in Charlotte County and need help with a safe place or exit plan call the  Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, C.A.R.E.’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 941-627-6000; C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline: 941-637-0404; C.A.R.E.’s Englewood Area Line: 941-475-6465; C.A.R.E.’s Text Helpline: 941-499-8534; Florida Relay: Dial 7-1-1 or VOICE/TDD/TTY: Dial 941-627-6000.

The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-500-1119.

The Florida Sexual Violence Hotline is 1-888-956-7273.

