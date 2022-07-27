A device to limit lightning surges, left, was destroyed Saturday at North Port's community radio station. Its replacement sits nearby.
R.J. Malloy has expensive fixes at North Port's community radio station after lightning disabled much of its equipment on Saturday.
NORTH PORT — The copy machine. A shortwave antenna. Radio equipment. Devices to interrupt lightning surges.
All were gone in a million-volt strike at WKDW, North Port's community radio station.
Still finding blown circuits, a crooked shortwave tower and devices disabled by Saturday's jolt, the station's executive director on Wednesday estimated $10,000 or more in fixes.
It also knocked out the FM broadcast for weeks, R.J. Malloy said.
“It's crazy,” he said. “And pretty amazing.”
The radio station was one victim as Saturday storms rolled through Southwest Florida. Its neighbors, for example, lost internet routers and other equipment.
Fortunately, none of the station's broadcasters or its staff were there, Malloy added.
Still, he said, getting parts takes time. The station continues to stream online at kdwradio.com.
The regular set up at WKDW-FM 97.5, an ABC radio affiliate and internet radio service, is a beehive of show hosts or those getting interviewed, office help, friends and technicians — all volunteers.
Its 46 show hosts and radio programs of every genre reach more than 50 countries and some 27,000 IP addresses.
WKDW received a $10,000 grant from the Sarasota Community Foundation to open an Emergency Radio Operations Center for storms and other events to reach public ears.
That's pending, Malloy said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
