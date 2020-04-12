NORTH PORT — Nate Peters is a general partner at the Linksters Tap Room in North Port. Aside from a hurricane hiccup, things over 11 years had hummed along just great.
Then came COVID-19. Florida had ordered pubs and restaurants closed at 5 p.m. March 17, St. Paddy's Day, huge in the hospitality business.
But like thousands of other Florida merchants, he complied and closed the place at 4371 Aidan Lane. But he and his crew of eight anticipate re-opening as America emerges from under the shadow of the coronavirus.
Peters, 38, shared what has happened since Linksters Tap Room closed.
After nearly a month
"Well, since St. Paddy’s Day at Linksters, not much has happened. The place sits cold and empty. I go in every three or four days to flush the toilets, run the sinks, and check on my coolers. All the neons, the jukebox, the TVs, and the pool table have been sitting, awaiting our return. When I walk in, I can tell that Linksters misses us as much as we miss her. She’s ready to light back up like an old carnival."
How everyone fares
"My staff is all doing well. We have had an ongoing group text message since we closed the doors. We share jokes, pictures, and messages of support. 'This too shall pass' is a common theme. We share frustrations with unemployment, both personally and financially. One common frustration is the process of registering and the approval of collecting unemployment. We all still await a paycheck. However, the time we are all able to spend with our families has been a blessing. Playing games, sharing a dinner table, and working together to get things done around the house are things that sometimes get pushed aside because of hectic and demanding schedules. I’m so proud of all of them. They are all really an amazing group of people."
Time away from work
"I would imagine my time spent away from work is much like everyone else’s. Neglected chores like pressure cleaning the house, and finally finishing that darn fence, watching Netflix, eating too much, and enjoying my share of beverages of my choice -- each has filled up the last 25 days. YouTube also taught me how to take apart and clean a carburetor. Honestly, it's almost like an intermission in a lifetime of work. I, however, look very much forward to getting back to it. And P.S.: why do I have so many coffee cups?"
Imagining COVID-19 scenario
"Honestly, it's strange to see. I never imagined seeing people and companies who are seemingly unstoppable come to an absolute halt. It's unsettling to hear the shakiness and uncertainty in people's voices. Oh, sure, I’ve imagined being able to take a month off work. Going fishing and camping … but I didn’t think it would happen until retirement. I just never imagined it would be because of an unseen killer. It's sad, and it's scary."
His secret goal
"Try not to gain 15 pounds."
He believes
"Surround you all with angels, and 'this too shall pass.'"
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
