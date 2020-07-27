NORTH PORT — Parks and Recreation employees got a surprise Monday morning when they showed up to the skate bowl for scheduled maintenance.
When they got there, they spotted a 3-foot alligator inside the skate bowl.
Workers called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and closed the gates while waiting for an officer to arrive.
But then staff members were able to safely get the gator out of the park, and back into the Big Slough, a nearby creek, before wildlife officers arrived, according to city spokesperson Madison Heid.
