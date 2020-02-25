NORTH PORT — Six-month-old Mally the dog barked when she saw people entering the homeless camp where she and her owner live in a wooded area of North Port.
The owner was nearby fishing.
Mally was tied to a palm tree under a canopy, standing guard.
The homeless liaison from the North Port Police, along with her sergeant, were accompanying volunteers conducting the Point in Time (PIT) Homeless Count in South County at the end of January.
It would be a safety risk for the volunteers to have entered without police escort.
When Robert Six, 30, heard Mally barking, he came to investigate. Volunteers told him they were conducting PIT surveys and asked if he would be willing to participate.
All in all, 17 outreach teams fanned out in Sarasota County during those two days, covering Englewood, North Port, Osprey, Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota.
Robert Six was one of five homeless people the teams counted in North Port.
The team members ask Six if he would like to take part in their survey. He said yes. The team members asked him questions things like “Where did you sleep last night?” and what services would be most beneficial to them at this time.
Six explained he had been homeless since Hurricane Irma in 2017, he said. He and his girlfriend were renting a home in Nokomis, and the storm damaged it. He said the landlord wanted them to pay for repairs, but the couple couldn’t afford it.
His girlfriend of three years sometimes stays in the camp with him, where they’ve lived for at least a month, but he said the couple often gets into arguments. She often does her own thing, he said.
Six is able to work and wants to work. He is used to doing manual labor, particularly tree work, he said. He said he got into some trouble when he was 18, which he believes holds him back from finding stable work.
Arrest records from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office show four arrests for Six, including battery, probation violation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, larceny, petty theft, and possession of marijuana.
Officers from the North Port Police Department said they believed 15 to 20 people had lived in the area where Six’s camp was. At the time of the count, his was the only active camp in the area.
The former occupants left a slew of trash behind. Six slowly picked through their leavings to see what, if anything, he could use.
While the officer spoke with Six, Mally barked and wagged her tail, waiting for Six to pet her.
Six filled up a water bowl for Mally. “She’s my life, she saved my life,” he said, of the six-month old puppy.
He had her since she was born.
“I was lonely before I had her,” he said.
