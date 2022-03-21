NORTH PORT — Alex Keller has been paying it forward in the community for 32 years.
He's donated and collected items for some 88 charities and counting.
Keller owns Joe's Barber Shop at 14503 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
"Since 1990 I have been happy to consistently support local charities, public and private, through donation of services, money and a local place to advertise charity events," Keller said. "We are North Port's oldest continuously family owned and operated barber shop."
Some of the charities he has helped out include Backpack Angels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kiwanis, The Lions Club, Disabled American Veterans, Toys for Tots, Muscular Dystrophy, Shriner's Childrens Hospital, Wounded Warriors, Little Stars of Tomorrow.
"Too many to list," Keller said. "I'm running out of room on my shop walls to hang all the letters of appreciation."
Keller runs the barber shop with his son, Christian, 28. Christian recently relocated to North Port from Sarasota with his wife and son.
Over the years, Keller has given out hundreds of free haircuts by donating cards at fundraisers and auctions.
"In 2011, we became an official collection station for the Backpack Angels Homeless Coalition in North Port," Keller said. "With the generosity of our patrons, I can only estimate that we have raised thousands of dollars and many of the necessary items for homeless children like toiletries, grooming, cleaning, backpacks and more."
Linda Warmington, past co-vice president for the Backpack Angels, has been collecting items from Keller's shop for years.
"We are so grateful to his patrons, they have always been so generous," Warmington said. "Many donate cash. The demand is great for homeless, needy kids. I have heard some parents say they are one paycheck away from losing their homes."
If Keller's name sounds familiar, he is also a guitar player for local band The Boogiemen. The band has been performing at events in the area since 1990. To find out where they will be playing next, visit www.theboogiemenfl.com.
Keller decided to keep the name "Joe's Barber Shop" when he purchased the business from the former owner.
"When I first moved to North Port, you could count the cars on Tamiami Trail traveling through town," he said. "I figured if people were loyal to Joe, we better keep the name."
Joe's Barber Shop has been chosen as the Best of North Port Barber Shop 10 times.
"Its been a pleasure serving the community's hair care needs for 32 years and are we're honored to have been chosen best barber shop in North Port."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
