Tristan Blankenship

Tristan Blankenship received her Girl Scout Gold Award at a ceremony in Venice on April 30.

VENICE — Girl Scout Tristan Blankenship delivered handmade lap blankets to veterans at a Port Charlotte nursing home — and it earned her a Girl Scout Gold Award on Sunday.

"The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouting," Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian said at a celebratory luncheon Sunday. "Girls earn their awards by identifying and addressing an issue in their local, national, or global community and dedicating at least 80 hours to a project that affects significant and sustainable change."


   
