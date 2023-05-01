VENICE — Girl Scout Tristan Blankenship delivered handmade lap blankets to veterans at a Port Charlotte nursing home — and it earned her a Girl Scout Gold Award on Sunday.
"The Gold Award is the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouting," Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian said at a celebratory luncheon Sunday. "Girls earn their awards by identifying and addressing an issue in their local, national, or global community and dedicating at least 80 hours to a project that affects significant and sustainable change."
Tristan made 90 blankets and delivered them to Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte just before Christmas in 2022.
She started making the blankets in August 2021.
"I visited the nursing homes each month to deliver the blankets on the month of their birthdays," Blankenship said. "I included a personalized card with each one. Their name is in a heart on the front, and two pieces of heart-shaped felt are pasted inside with the saying: 'You were made with love (by God), and this blanket was made with love especially for you (by me).'"
She said she prays for the people for whom she makes the blanket while she’s crafting it — and then the leader of her church prayer group says a prayer for the person when it is finished.
"The church prayer group will continue saying a prayer for you each and every week. This blanket isn’t perfect (I’m not very crafty), but I did my best,” she said. "I hope that every time you use this blanket, you will feel warm inside and out.’ I then sign it with a T (my nickname) inside a heart.”
Blankenship said she came up with the idea for the award when she went to visit a family friend who was in an assisted living facility.
"Every time I went to visit a friend at Inglenook Nursing Home (in Englewood), she always felt so cold,” the 16-year-old North Port High School junior said. "I thought maybe I could make small blankets for each of the residents to help comfort them."
The Gold Award is the highest award given in Girl Scouts. Blankenship is planning on becoming a nurse and is taking courses at STC.
"Earning this award is not an easy task, but the skills you have learned during this process will help you throughout your life," Servian said, at the ceremony. "I hope each of you plan on running for (the) presidency when you turn 35 — because our nation needs leaders like you."
Richard Cyphers, board president of Girl Scouts of Southwest Florida, Inc., also complimented Blankenship.
"I hope all of you realize what an important difference you're making and carry that spirit with you on your journey," he said.
The 12 Gold Award winners honored at the ceremony were from Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.
