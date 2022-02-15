Several local organizations are offering college scholarships to students in the area. Here are some that have deadlines coming up.
Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port will award two $1,500 scholarships to college juniors or seniors in an undergraduate program, as well as graduate or doctoral students, pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. (College sophomores are eligible as they will be entering their junior year the following fall.)
This scholarship is to provide tuition assistance to students attending a college or university anywhere in the United States. Preference will be given to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. Application deadline is March 31, 2022.
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is a 501(c)3 non-profit organized in 1965. It believes in supporting the education of today’s students who’ll be the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring the preservation of the natural resources of the planet Earth.
For more information and to apply for the scholarship go to the club’s website: https://www.allamandagardenclub.com/.
Rotonda West Woman's Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club is offering two Bella Williams Memorial Continuing Education Scholarships at $1,500 each. Applicants should be from the Englewood/Rotonda West area and pursuing advanced education or retraining in a college or vocational school. The scholarships are intended for those who have had an interruption in their studies and are returning to school.
A resume may be sent to GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club, Attention: Scholarship, P.O. Box 672, Placida, FL 33946. Deadline for receipt of resumes is March 31. For additional information call Debra 917-573-5512.
Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of American Association of University Women will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Instead of the more common awards to graduating seniors to be considered for a scholarship women must meet our criteria. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program.
The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. These local scholarship applications are available now from the financial aid department of Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College and Florida State College in Venice.
If you attend any other certified programs, you can receive an application by contacting Kathleen Campanirio, Scholarship chair at camp1011@aol.com. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, and the recipients selected are notified in May.
