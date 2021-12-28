PUNTA GORDA — Local guitar phenom Champ Jaxon appears on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, his father Nate Winkler confirmed on social media.
Country performer Brad Paisley hosts the syndicated afternoon program.
Jaxon taped the show performing solo, with some help from Paisley, his father Nate Winkler said Tuesday afternoon.
Film actor Cary Elwes and singer Tori Kelly are set to appear before Champ performs and talks about his career, according to details on social media Tuesday.
That promotional release, with a photo of Champ in Burbank at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" entryway at Warner Bros. Studios, blew up within minutes, capturing hundreds of responses from fans of the Champ Jaxon Band.
Jackson Champ Winkler, 11, was introduced to music by his parents, Nate and Ivey.
The trio attended a Southern Rock festival in rural Florida in 2014 - where 3-year-old Champ started strumming away on an air guitar, having the time of his very young life, said his father, the band's rhythm guitarist.
“And off he went,” Nate Winkler had said in a May interview in Harbor Style magazine, referring to his son's leap into music.
Scroll forward a handful of years to an open mic session in Cape Coral, Champ had by then absorbed guitar lessons at the Rock Box in North Port, biweekly virtual lessons with Scott Sharrard, current guitarist for Little Feat and former guitarist and musical director for the late Gregg Allman's band, his father said.
“He's just a sponge,” his father said.
That Cape Coral performance helped in forming The Champ Jaxon Band, a play on his name. Bandmates include drummer Brent Adam and bassist Nick Rosado.
Rosado is the band's rhythm player, its maestro-road manager. Its first performance was in March 2019.
The band in the last year had performed about 50 paid gigs, gaining a fan following at each stopover. There are social media showings of the band's performances, as well.
Enthusiasm for the band gets so spirited, in fact, that a fan had rushed Champ and “grabbed him like a teddy bear,” said Adam, the drummer.
“Please put him down,” Adam said he told the woman. “He's not a stuffed animal … you shouldn't be touching other people's kids.”
The show is on at 3 p.m. Wednesday on WFLA channel 8 from Tampa and at 4 p.m. on WZVN NBC2 in Fort Myers. Check local television schedules for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" time slot.
