SARASOTA — Judges in Sarasota County whose current terms expire this year will get a free ride to another term on the bench, while some members of the county’s Charter Review Board will have to face the voting public.
At the close of qualifying week at noon June 17, County Judges Phyllis Galen, MaryAnne Boehm and Erika Quartermaine of the 12th Judicial Circuit had all qualified to serve another term without opposition, according to the supervisor of elections website.
County court judges serve a term of four years.
Boehm was first elected in 2010, then again in 2014 and 2018. Galen, who currently serves in South County, was first elected in 2004, then each of the succeeding four years.
Quartermaine was appointed to the bench in 2013 by then-Governor Rick Scott and elected to her first term in 2014 and again in 2018.
Additionally, Circuit Judge Thomas Krug also qualified without opposition for another four-year term according to the Florida Division of Elections website.
Krug, who currently serves in the criminal felony division of the circuit court, was first elected in 2010 and again in 2014 and 2018.
CHARTER REVIEW
On the county’s charter review board there’s a lot of movement due to redistricting with several candidates running unopposed, and others, including one incumbent, running opposed according to the supervisor of elections’ website.
Joe Justice, a Republican currently representing District 3, is running unopposed for the District 5 seat, due to redistricting by the County Commission in 2020. He will replace Deborah LaPinska who did not file for re-election.
Andrew Kirby, a Republican, qualified without opposition to run for the District 3 seat that is being vacated by Justice.
In District 4, Republican Jack Miller will face off against Democrat Ray Porter in the November general election, while Clayton Taylor, a Republican, is running unopposed to replace James Gabbert, who did not file for re-election.
The November general election will also feature a contest between Democrat Jae Williams and Republican G. Matthew Brockway to replace Richard Dorfman on the District 2 seat.
Dorfman also did not file to run for re-election.
Finally, in District 1 incumbent Alexandra Coe will face Les Nichols in the Aug. 23 Republican primary election with the winner advancing to take on Democrat Nancy Simpson in the November general election.
Members of the Charter Review Board, which reviews and proposes changes to the county charter, serve four year terms.
