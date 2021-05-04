Local nurse opens Summit Maternity/Prenatal Care Center

NORTH PORT — Helping young pregnant women is her calling. A mission, in a sense.
Deborah Fuentes is a certified nurse, a certified midwife and a lactation specialist.
"I knew I wanted to work in women's health, and I felt a strong calling to midwifery," Fuentes said.
She started out as a CNA, then an LPN and worked in several area hospitals.
"I realized after giving birth to my two middle children, that the standard of care given in many hospitals is not great," Fuentes said. "As a nurse, I felt something was missing. It just didn't feel right."
She stopped nursing in hospitals and started working as a lactation specialist with the Charlotte County Health Department WIC, a federally funded nutrition program for women, infants and children.
"Working with those women, I really was able to see the population and need in Charlotte County," Fuentes said. "Women were struggling in so many aspects and people were falling through the cracks."
Seeing hospital staff so overwhelmed, Fuentes began helping new mothers fill out insurance paperwork and would take time to teach new moms about breastfeeding techniques and also how to obtain formula for their babies.
After working for WIC for five years, she decided to venture out on her own.
Fuentes recently opened Summit Maternity Care Center in Port Charlotte on Tamiami Trail, right near the Charlotte County-North Port line.
The facility has two birthing suites that include a comfortable bed, furniture and a bathtub. There is also a separate room for classes and counseling, as well as a waiting room for family members, a full kitchen and a laundry room.
"Sarasota and Cape Coral have birthing centers, but there is nothing here," Fuentes said. "Women were choosing unassisted birth and I needed to do something … I think it fills a large void in the community."
Fuentes offers healing herbal products and teas for her pregnant patients, and focuses on education and prevention for new moms.
"Mental and physical problems can occur when a new mom is rushed out of a hospital without explaining what could happen, and what is normal and to be expected," Fuentes said.
Summit Maternity only accepts low-risk pregnant women, meaning that they must pass a Florida State Risk Assessment test.
"Part of our application requires this assessment and we get their record if they have seen another provider at any point. I would love to see more women come from Arcadia, because I know they are limited in their care in that area."
The birthing process is billed through insurance and Fuentes also offers scholarships for mothers in need of assistance.
Fuentes works with a consulting physician, Dr. Wayne Digiacomo.
"He looks at charts and makes sure each patient is getting what they need."
Originally from Cape Coral, Fuentes traveled all over the Midwest with her minister father, Bob Bodem, and her mother, Paulette Bodem, who currently helps with the financial aspect of the business. Fuentes met her husband, Jose, in Indiana, and they moved to Port Charlotte after having a child.
She earned her studentship at Birthways Family Birth Center in Sarasota, where she previously worked. She also does home births, as her schedule permits.
"I can take about four or five cases each month," she said.
In 2019, she traveled with her parents to Israel, a dream she'd had for years. After experiencing some symptoms including losing sight in one eye and passing out, she unexpectedly had open heart surgery, which thankfully, was a success.
One of the birthing units is named after the doctor who saved her life.
While hiking in Pennsylvania, she reached the top of a mountain just as the sun was setting and she thought of the name "Summit" for the care center.
"It was so beautiful and we want to provide peak, top quality care for our patients, so it just made sense."
Fuentes plans to offer free weekly prenatal "Easy Access Care Clinics" for pregnant women in the community.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
