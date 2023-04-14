Debris

Debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian in North Port moved forward once the flood waters receded from homes in Country Club Ridge. Homeowners continue to struggle with insurance claims despite debris removal deadlines.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — As hurricane season approaches, local emergency staff are organizing to help residents prepare for future storms.

North Port will host a "Hurricane Expo" at the George Mullen Activity center in May for residents to connect with resources ahead of stormy weather, according to a Thursday news release.


   
