The event was conducted at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall on Biscayne Drive. The meeting had been postponed earlier due to public health concerns. Public health protocols were encouraged for the event.
Many in attendance wore embroidered shirts and greeted mutual friends before the annual meeting began. More than forty members and guests joined the meeting.
Each of the board’s members, the Auditing Committee and the Executive Committee members, read their annual reports and these were accepted by the membership.
The membership also decided which of the UNWLA’s dedicated funds to support at the start of the new year.
A report was also provided concerning the UNWLA’s last convention in 2021. Lieda Boyko, the interim former President of Branch 56 and its former Secretary, presented eight commendations to the Branch and its members for its many outstanding achievements over the past three years.
The certificates honoring the Branch were issued at the last convention of the UNWLA in 2021. Boyko concluded by reading a report from former President Lesia Popel, whose term ended in October 2021 and who could not attend the annual meeting.
All attendees congratulated the newly installed board of directors and particularly new president, Bohdana Puzyk, for their service to the branch. For more about the national organization, visit unwla.org.
