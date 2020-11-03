By noon on Election Day, voter turnout in Charlotte and Sarasota counties has risen above 71%.
But the vast majority of those votes were cast beforehand, either through early voting or vote-by-mail ballots. In both counties, most precincts saw minimal to no lines Tuesday morning, making in-person Election Day voting a quick process.
Gary Donaldson said he chose to vote early in North Port on Election Day, because he thought the afternoon and evening would bring longer lines.
"The biggest issue is the virus — we don't need more testing, we need a cure," he said. "Trump should have been on top of it when it first started."
"I just hate voting all the time. All they do is lie, lie, lie. They say one thing, then two months later, it's another thing," Donaldson said.
In Charlotte County, a total of 108,801 votes were cast as of noon. Of those, 7,780 were cast on Election Day.
Sarasota County has seen a total of 246,623 votes, of the 340,092 registered voters. So far on Election Day, 19,336 votes have been cast in Sarasota County.
James Godshall was one of those voters. He said he pretty much stays loyal to his party.
"There's too many people out there not willing to participate in a good way. They want to make their opinions known in a bad way: looting, fighting. There's too much negativity," he said.
Members of the Democratic Club of North Port were present at a precinct location.
Club president Belynda Norton said when people yell, they don't engage, they just tell everyone "thank you for voting."
"We have our own opinions, but don't think we need to scream it at people," she said.
An indoor and outdoor poll watcher was present at the voting site.
Conni Brunni, a member of the Republican Party, said this is undoubtedly the most important election of her life.
'We're voting for the soul of the country," she said. "Do you want freedom or socialism?"
Voting locations are open until 7 p.m. in all Florida counties.
