Cover of Humorous Skits for Senior Readers Theater by Jean Mosby

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SENIOR READERS THEATER

VENICE — Venice resident Jean Mosby has become a fan of Senior Readers’ Theatre, so much so that she has recently written a book of 11 skits for group use — “Humorous Skits for Senior Readers’ Theater,” published by Nextone.

Written for adult community groups or social groups, the skits are primarily original situation comedies based on everyday life, although a few of the stories include surprise endings, some that are downright rib-tickling.


”Humorous Skits for Senior Readers Theater,” ISBN-13: 9798822905429, published by Nextone Inc. 10-28-22. 102 pages, PP. $15.99 online at Barnes and Noble.

