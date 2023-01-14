VENICE — Venice resident Jean Mosby has become a fan of Senior Readers’ Theatre, so much so that she has recently written a book of 11 skits for group use — “Humorous Skits for Senior Readers’ Theater,” published by Nextone.
Written for adult community groups or social groups, the skits are primarily original situation comedies based on everyday life, although a few of the stories include surprise endings, some that are downright rib-tickling.
The skits are easy to stage but also can be used around one’s dining room table for a different form of entertainment. That may be a good way to introduce a new hobby to friends who never thought they would ever do anything theatrical.
Used as intended, the skits are designed to be as much fun for the reader/participants as for the audience.
The book contains 11 humorous skits with 1 to 5 engaging characters in each. Performance time varies from 2 to 11 minutes.
Skit topics include a frustrating tax audit, a weekend adventure, a zany visit to a financial advisor, three Bible stories (each with a comic twist) and a nursery rhyme from a whole new perspective.
”Humorous Skits for Senior Readers Theater,” ISBN-13: 9798822905429, published by Nextone Inc. 10-28-22. 102 pages, PP. $15.99 online at Barnes and Noble.
