NORTH PORT — Each one is unique.
There is no pattern or color requirement when it comes to making pysanky, the ornamental Ukrainian Easter Eggs.
Bohdana Puzyk led a class of about 20 women Tuesday at St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church at 7890 W. Price Blvd., North Port, showing them how to create the traditional decorated eggs.
"Every one is different — therefore none is perfect," Puzyk said. "God makes the final product."
The raw eggs are first drawn with pencil patterns, then dyed one color at a time — yellow, orange, red, green and black. In between, the eggs are drawn on with beeswax; each layer retaining the color of the last dye.
The end results can be patterns, crosses, symbols or any unique design created by the artist.
"It's fascinating," said Diane Miller. "It's so easy to get caught up in the art and focus on your work."
"I feel like I'm in third grade," Inia Tunstall said about her egg. "But, I'm having so much fun."
The Ukrainian name for a wax-resisting type egg, pysanka, comes from the verb pysaty, meaning "to write," as the designs are written onto the egg with beeswax, not painted on.
The egg is a symbol of fertility. The pysanky celebrates the rebirth of nature in the spring, and the resurrection of Christ at Easter.
Puzyk hosts the class every year, usually the week before the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church Easter Bazaar, which is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
This year, Ukrainians following the Orthodox calendar and tradition will celebrate Easter on April 16. Easter for Western Christians is April 9.
There will be food, music and a "white elephant" sale at the event, as well as fresh baked goods and traditional Ukrainian clothing and jewelry for sale.
Puzyk is president of Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women's League in North Port. The club meets monthly during season and is currently collecting donations to support Ukrainian female soldiers.
"We're trying to find a Ukrainian store that makes and sells products so we can support the economy over there, as well as the women fighting in the war," Puzyk said.
For more information, visit www.uccnp.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
