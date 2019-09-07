By Tom Harmening
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — It took more than two hours and seven motions, but the city now has a preliminary budget for 2019-2020.
The successful vote came on the eighth try for a budget compromise. During the debate, which had Mayor Chris Hanks calling the commission “schizophrenic” and saying the group was “paying the piper” after failing to make budget cuts in the past, barbs were exchanged by several commissioners.
Motions moving the new millage rate to five different levels were brushed aside by the commission. Finally, a millage rate of 4.0872 per $1,000 of taxable value was approved in a 3-2 vote. Voting against the successful rate were Mayor Hanks and Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell.
The current millage rate for a residence in the city is 3.4077, which means this is an increase of 79 cents per $1,000 of property values. That’s a 23% increase, which is something many people oppose.
North Port’s total proposed 2019-2020 budget is $175,310,470, compared to $174,858,315 today. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Areas of marked cost increase in the coming year include the police force, which is being increased due to the need to staff the West Villages area, personnel costs under a new city contract and general operating increases.
The motion was made by commissioner Vanessa Carusone. “We just can’t sit here at a stalemate all night,” she said.
An estimated 80 people showed up for the meeting and the handful who addressed the panel questioned various city expenditures. Among expenses questioned by speakers were the new $12 million yet-to-open aquatic center, Warm Mineral Springs Park operations and police use of patrol cars.
“The aqua park is never going to turn a profit,” resident Brenda Farley told the panel. “We should leave police and fire operations alone, but the rest should be examined.”
Resident Victor Dobrin said the commission has not really questioned every expenditure. “You need to look at every item,” he said. “Right now, you spend like there’s no tomorrow.”
The second and final hearing for the proposed budget is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port, where commissioners are expected to finalize the budget.
