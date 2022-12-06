Wawa of North Port

Workers began clearing land at Price and Toledo Blade boulevards this week to make way for a long-planned Wawa convenience store and gas station.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

NORTH PORT — It's been a long time coming, but things are starting to happen at North Port's future Wawa site. 

Workers began clearing land this week at Toledo Blade and Price Boulevards. They are preparing the site for the Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store, known for its deli hoagies and specialty beverages.


