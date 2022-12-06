NORTH PORT — It's been a long time coming, but things are starting to happen at North Port's future Wawa site.
Workers began clearing land this week at Toledo Blade and Price Boulevards. They are preparing the site for the Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store, known for its deli hoagies and specialty beverages.
It will be built next to Tommy's Car Wash, and is part of a larger development called Suncoast Plaza, according to plans filed with the city.
The North Port City Commission originally approved a plat change for the 6,000-square-foot building in 2018. The plans outline 16 fueling stations.
The first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1964. Four years later, the company expanded into New Jersey.
The company came to Florida 10 years ago with a store in Orlando, and has opened other locations in Venice and Port Charlotte as part of a plan to build 300 stores in the state.
Meanwhile, the proposed location for another Wawa at Cranberry Boulevard and Tamiami Trail is still vacant. That project was planned through Charlotte County. A Wawa sign was erected, but so far only an auto parts store has materialized on the property.
City Commissioner Barbara Langdon said city staff are very excited about the new store.
"People love Wawa — and it's in a great location on the corner of a very busy intersection," Langdon said. "The city needs more retailers so we're very happy about this."
Commissioner Alice White said the project will be beneficial to residents on the eastern part of town to quickly get to a gas station and convenience store.
"I know a lot of residents have been wishing for a Wawa and their dreams are coming true," White said. "This project is helping to maximize the limited parcels the city has available for commercial development in order to ease the residential tax burden."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.