NORTH PORT — Almost always, the worst player goes to right field.
Kids consigned to baseball's quiet corner learn to blow bubbles, spit on the green grass, or fist-pump the two other outfielders who are statistically more likely to be chasing flyballs.
In the big leagues, of course, exceptions occur, including such right-field greats as Babe Ruth and Al Kaline, among others.
But Henry Louis Aaron in many ways stands alone, especially on Tuesday in North Port, where a street at the West Villages Parkway crosswalk at CoolToday Park was renamed Hank Aaron Way after the legendary Atlanta Braves right-fielder.
CoolToday is where the Braves rehearse summer baseball during Grapefruit League play. The ballpark is designed to emit the dreamscape of professional sports. Aaron's number — 44 — stands in giant red blocks near stadium gates.
Hank Aaron, a longtime executive VP with the Braves, arrived for the brief morning event in a golf cart. "Hammerin' Hank" was with team execs and manager Brian Snitker. The great right-fielder required assistance in moving about, having turned 86 on Feb. 5.
But the honest thrill he radiated at having his own street was clear to team executives, the players and coaches encircling him.
“It makes me feel great … makes me feel good; thanks to all of you,” the legend said after a warm welcome by the team's chairman Terry McGuirk.
Hank Aaron is a player with lots of asterisks: more home runs, more at-bats, more hits than any other right-fielder in Major League Baseball history.
And as McGuirk noted, subtract his one-time record 755 homers, he still had nearly 3,000 hits in 21 years and 12,364 plate appearances.
He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. Aaron, who had played briefly with the Negro American League, was raised in circumstances in Alabama where he hit bottle caps with sticks to learn his trade.
True fans know Hank Aaron paid his dues in 1950s America, his gift a modesty powered by a sweet and hammerin' swing.
And nearly everyone of an age remembers his simpler times, that as Hank Aaron rounded the bases on his record homer, fans on the field raced alongside him.
Most fans Tuesday wanted the Hank Aaron they most likely heard as a play-by-play announcer described on a transistor radio.
“He was amazing … I cried,” Marlene Bowen said of Hank Aaron's Tuesday appearance. The Georgia native and her boyfriend, James Towne, now in Nokomis, were at CoolToday to witness Braves' workers triple-yank and finally remove a black cloth from the Hank Aaron street sign. "I have only good memories."
Martin Meddaugh, in a 44 Braves jersey Tuesday, had waited hours for Hank Aaron. Now in Punta Gorda, the lifelong fan was reminiscing about Hank Aaron's calm and his character.
Looking back, others remembered that Hank Aaron endured death threats and hate mail in surpassing Babe Ruth's home-run record in 1974. A sportswriter had even written Hank Aaron's obituary, anticipating his murder.
“He's a great role model,” Meddaugh said of Hank Aaron. "He did everything for baseball … a legend."
After McGuirk had given a few Hank Aaron highlights, the legend was helped to the microphone and gave his remarks.
At which point, surrounding fanatics, players, coaches, the manager, ushers and ticket-takers, public information staffers, security, execs and media documenting the historic event rose in unison and gave a rousing ovation.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.