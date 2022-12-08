SARASOTA - More than two months after Hurricane Ian, the region is entering a new phase of recovery - which is more recovery.
United Way of South Sarasota County is hosting what's going to be known as the Long Term Recovery Group, it said in a news release.
"Community members, leaders, and stakeholders with an expertise and passion for helping Sarasota County recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian are invited to attend the Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group Kick-off Meeting," it stated in a news release. "As Sarasota County moves into the long term recovery phase, our community is relying on us to be strategic and collaborative in our approach."
That can be achieved with the LTRG, it stated.
"A Long Term Recovery Group is a cooperative body that is made up of representatives from faith-based, non-profit, government, business and other organizations working within a community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster," it stated.
It urged people to help take part.
"Our community rallied in the most impressive ways to meet the short term needs of basic necessities right after the hurricane and we would ask that you join us in rallying once again to meet the long term needs of our community," the news release stated.
The meeting is from 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 13 at Emergency Operations Center, 6050 Porter Way, Sarasota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.