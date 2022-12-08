North Port "muck and gut"

Rotary District 6960 has been helping residents affected by Hurricane Ian by “mucking and gutting” their damaged homes.

SARASOTA - More than two months after Hurricane Ian, the region is entering a new phase of recovery - which is more recovery. 

United Way of South Sarasota County is hosting what's going to be known as the Long Term Recovery Group, it said in a news release. 


