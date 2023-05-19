'Look Into My Eyes' to revisit school tragedies

NORTH PORT — At first glance, there were no obvious connections.
In 2011, three North Port students died in three months — one in a car crash along Interstate 75 and two others by suicide in their homes.
What they shared in common was their principal — and the fact he’d practiced hypnotism on each of them.
The deaths of the students and the downfall of North Port High School Principal George Kenney is the topic of an upcoming four-part television series.
Called “Look Into My Eyes,” the production team of Anchor Entertainment and Blumhouse Television interviewed dozens of people who recall the days of deaths, weeks of suspicion, months of mourning and years of litigation leading to Kenney’s self-banishment from the community and a Sarasota County Schools settlement with the families of the three children who died in the spring of 2011.
Directed by Brent Hodge, who has done “Pharma Bro,” and “I Am Chris Farley,” it is set to air on Sundance TV and AMC+ starting June 15.
OPENING NORTH PORT HIGH
George Kenney was key to opening North Port High School in 2001, and was there for all the major decisions. He was heavily involved in the community and kids’ lives. He’d previously worked at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood as band director before being promoted to assistant principal.
Kenney, who is interviewed for “Look Into My Eyes,” told The Daily Sun he appreciated the telling of the situation.
“The documentary does a very good job of telling the story,” Kenney said Wednesday in a telephone interview, noting he couldn’t say much before the airing of the series.
And, he said, he couldn’t say much following the tragedies.
“At the time it was happening, I couldn’t say anything. The attorneys were telling me ‘don’t say anything,’” Kenney said. “It’s pretty tough when you’re being torn to shreds by the press and you can’t say anything.”
He was eventually sentenced to a year probation for after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges of unlawful practice of hypnosis.
One of his team members from North Port High School recalls a decade of working with him, then being at the school when, she said, he became a “scapegoat” for Sarasota County Schools.
“He really didn’t get a fair shot,” Janice Parylak said.
Parylak was a bookkeeper for the high school from 2001-19. She retired from the district in 2020.
She blames the district for not defending Kenney.
“The whole thing is just blown out of proportion … he was the fall guy.”
She said having students die, even several in a short time period, is not unheard of — and in those tragedies, principals aren’t blamed.
Parylak said she worked with Kenney “in the field that’s extremely loaded with rules.”
“He followed procedures to the T,” she said. “Working with him in that way, I got to know he wasn’t one to buck the system and go off on his own. He was a rule follower.”
Students and staff knew he also had an open-door policy. She said students were in his office “all the time,” whether they needed to be hypnotized or needed assistance.
“He was there from night-to-day … he was there 24/7. He was there for everything. His heart was in it.”
Kenney left the district, eventually moving to North Carolina after completing probation and 50 hours of community service. Sarasota County Schools settled with three families for a total of $600,000.
THE DEATHS
Marcus Freeman, 16, was driving home along Interstate 75 after a dental appointment on March 15, 2011. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat.
The couple was singing “Firework” by Katy Perry when his arms froze on the steering wheel and his eyes rolled back “as if he was hypnotized.”
As his girlfriend screamed and slapped him to get his attention, the truck drifted off the interstate, striking a tree and killing Freeman. His girlfriend woke up at the hospital, later recounting his final moments.
Her recollections of the wreck led to speculation on what may have caused the crash.
• • •
Wesley McKinley, 16, had at least three hypnosis sessions with Kenney to improve his musicianship. He was hoping to attend Julliard, according to the documentary.
One of those sessions was April 7, 2011.
The next day, he seemed off, his peers say in the documentary. On the bus, he asked kids to punch him in the face.
“He wrapped a rope around a ceiling fan in a foreclosed home (near his house), fell forward and hanged himself,” family attorney Damian Mallard said in 2012. “He was hypnotized the day before and he was not right after it.”
The sessions were supposed to help his guitar skills.
“McKinley died as a result of suicide caused by the hypnotism of Dr. Kenney,” on April 8, 2011, the lawsuit stated.
In 2011, his mother, Peggy McKinley, said he was looking forward to life
“He had a movie date planned for the weekend. He had a convertible sitting in the driveway for when he was ready to drive. He asked me to bake cookies for him and his friends after school that day.”
• • •
Brittany Palumbo, 17, had been hypnotized by Kenney while her mother was in the room, to help her focus while taking the SAT.
Her family knew Brittany Palumbo had undergone that one session. They’d later learn she had three hypnosis sessions with her principal.
On May 4, 2011, Brittany Palumbo walked into her room, then into her closet, and held up her legs to hang herself.
She was looking forward to college and had purchased makeup just hours earlier, her family said. She hadn’t exhibited depression or suicidal desires.
“All she had to do was stand up to save herself,” Mallard said in 2012. “Instead, she fell forward. It’s the same exact thing that Wesley did.”
‘SELF-HYPNOTISM’
There was never discussion of suicidal ideations for McKinley or Palumbo — and nothing in the medical examinations of Freeman show physical ailments to caused him to freeze up and crash.
Freeman’s best friend, Deric Thomas, is interviewed extensively for “Look Into My Eyes.”
He has a theory.
Freeman received hypnosis from Kenney to deal with pain while playing sports. As a quarterback, he had to recover from tough tackles and get back into the game quickly. Kenney reportedly taught Freeman self-hypnotism to help him ignore the pain and get back in the moment.
“My theory, Marcus was in pain from the dentist ... this is my opinion … he self-hypnotized himself and that’s what caused himself to crash,” Thomas told The Daily Sun. “(Witnesses said) he just slowly started to veer to the right side.”
The next day, Marcus Freeman’s girlfriend told Deric Thomas what happened in the truck. Freeman was 16 and lived with Thomas’ family due to his own family’s situation.
He remains confused as to why Kenney was allowed to hypnotize teenagers, including his best friend.
“He always got hypnotized before a pregame meal … and then Marcus would come out and tell me how weird it was. ‘A song had a steady beat and I’d hear his voice and my whole body would go numb,’ he’d say,” Thomas recalled.
LACK OF TRAINING?
According to the first episode of “Look Into My Eyes,” Kenney became enamored with hypnotism while assisting a professional hypnotherapist at a Project Graduation event held at North Port High School.
Done for entertainment purposes, teens were entranced to dance and put on lipstick. The documentary says Kenney would undergo a week’s worth of training for hypnotism and started using it on students. In previous stories from the North Port Sun, it’s said he had 300 hours of training.
The documentary talks to more than 10 community members in the first episode, including the first student hypnotized by Kenney. Some credit the hypnosis sessions for better test scores, lessened anxiety and helping them get through their teenage years.
He used hypnosis on more than 75 people, including many students.
“Why would Dr. Kenney practice hypnotism without a license? Why practice hypnotism on children under the age of 18? Why do it without Sarasota County Schools Board knowledge? Why do that?”
Thomas told The Daily Sun he’ll never understand.
“We didn’t know, man, we (were) high-schoolers,” Thomas said. “You put me and him in a room and I’d love to sit with him and talk to Dr. Kenney and ask some questions.”
Kenney’s supporters say there has been talk that Kenney was warned by school officials to practicing hypnotism on the students.
“Parts of the story were intentionally left out,” Janice Parylak said. “The fact he was told ‘stop’ and then continued — there was no valid proof … there was nothing ever found in writing.”
After the settlement in 2015, Brittany’s mother, Patricia Palumbo said she didn’t “wish to badger the School Board, Kenney or anyone else.” She wanted people to know “there could be adverse effects to being hypnotized.”
“(Kenney) told us all he was licensed and certified. He wasn’t licensed, nor was he certified in the field of hypnotherapy,” she said at the time. “My thoughts were if we made this public, and if we went through this difficult stuff, maybe some good would come out of this. … My daughter’s death was in vain if I didn’t help somebody.”
‘SCAPEGOAT’
Sarasota County Schools did not respond to several attempts for comment.
“They needed a scapegoat,” Parylak told The Daily Sun.
Parylak said Kenney told her the first two episodes were difficult for him to watch — but eventually his story is highlighted.
At the time, the media sensationalized the situation, she said. It made national and international news.
“The parents stirred it up … they (the district) listened to parents.”
Parylak remembered his final day at North Port. He had always been the first one there and the last one to leave. And then she looked up while on a phone call about his situation.
“He was leaving … if you could tell by someone’s posture that the whole freakin’ world was down on him, you could see it on him...So I said: ‘It’s true? I can’t believe it’s true.’”
‘WHAT’S UP, BIG DOG?’
Thomas wants people to know the great life Marcus Freeman had and how it ended tragically.
“Marcus would walk in the room and literally everybody knew him. His go-to was ‘What’s up, Big Dog?’ He always said that to everybody. He brought positive attitude and positive vibes to anyone … nothing was never negative, never. He was never upset, never mad, never anything.”
He said he misses Freeman “every single day.”
Sporting events and scholarships are named for Marcus Freeman at North Port now.
“Dr. Kenney wasn’t even fired; wasn’t suspended. He left … why did he run to the Carolinas?” Thomas asked. “At the end of the day, I feel like Dr. Kenney got a slap on the wrist; families lost their kids.”
JUNE 15, 2023
Thomas has known for years that producers were working on the story; one of the people involved graduated from Lemon Bay High School and knew the details and long wanted to make the documentary.
“I’m grateful that it’s coming out,” Thomas said. “Just watching the trailer, it gives me chills.”
He said he hopes the story is told with just the facts. Thomas hasn’t seen the full episodes but is wanting to watch the life of George Kenney and how it merged with the deaths of three North Port students.
“A lot of people are going to get mad, a lot of people are going to cry, a lot of people are going to get hurt,” he said.
George Kenney, speaking briefly to The Daily Sun, said he’ll leave it up to others to decide.
“People can watch it and make up their own minds.”
