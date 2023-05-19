 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured breaking topical

'Look Into My Eyes' to revisit school tragedies

  • 0

NORTH PORT — At first glance, there were no obvious connections.

In 2011, three North Port students died in three months — one in a car crash along Interstate 75 and two others by suicide in their homes.


George Kenney

North Port High School Principal George Kenney poses with a graduate in 2010.
Freeman_Marcus_B1

Marcus Freeman
McKinley041211esc

Wesley McKinley
Palumbo_Brittany121912CS

Brittany Palumbo
marcus031512a

SUN FILE PHOTO Marcus Freeman runs in a touchdown for the NPHS Bobcats in October 2010.
shypnosis101

POOL PHOTO BY MATT HOUSTON Former North Port High School principal George Kenney, left, with his attorney, Mark Zimmerman, pleaded no contest in 2012 to two counts of unlawful practice of hypnosis on students.
George Kenney

Family members stand behind Sarasota attorney Damian Mallard as he leads a news conference in 2012 about three lawsuits filed against Sarasota County Schools for negligence in the deaths of North Port High School students Marcus Freeman, 16, Wesley McKinley, 16, and Brittany Palumbo, 17, after they were hypnotized by former principal George Kenney. A new documentary revisits the tragedies.
kenneyside122212_C

Marcus Freeman’s parents sued former North Port High Principal George Kenney and Sarasota County Schools alleging that he died in a car crash as a result of undergoing hypnotism by Kenney. They settled in 2015 for about $200,000.
   

Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred