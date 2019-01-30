MURDOCK VILLAGE — Lost Lagoon Development submitted a new plan last week for its proposed water park and downtown to rise from the jungle in Murdock Village.
In the plan, a water park would be on 45 acres in two of the six development parcels closer to U.S. 41. Up to seven hotels could be built in four of the parcels. The rest of the 110 acres could include up to 2 million square feet of commercial development.
Other than hotels, there is no residential component of the project, unlike the Private Equity Group project a few blocks away. PEG is aiming for 2,400 residential units in the same redevelopment zone.
Charlotte County planning and zoning staff rejected plans from Lost Lagoon last fall, based on missing information.
Much of new proposal from Banks Engineering is a narrative describing how the project will achieve a downtown where walking and public gathering is encouraged.
“(A) variety of civic and open spaces will help to create a distinctive and unique destination,” one section of the proposal states.
Ways to achieve this include using roundabouts instead of traditional intersections to slow traffic.
“Conventional suburban buffers and landscaping are incompatible with walkable mixed-use development because they are intended to separate rather than integrate uses,” the proposal states.
Charlotte County’s interim Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said it appears Lost Lagoon has put a lot of thought into how to make the site a true downtown such as Port Charlotte has never had.
“If they can do anything like that, I think it’s going to fabulous,” Gammon said.
County commissioners signed a contract with Lost Lagoon in 2017 in which the developer would pay $6.7 million for the land. So far, Lost Lagoon has put down $250,000.
As part of the county’s redevelopment plan, the developer would get much of the full purchase price back in exchange for infrastructure work such as widening Toledo Blade Boulevard, installing water and sewer lines, sidewalks, roads and storm water management.
County zoning requires the developer to leave about 31 acres as open space and almost eight acres for wildlife habitat. The developer did not submit those details yet.
Representatives for Lost Lagoon did not return calls for comment.
