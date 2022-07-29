Louie's Bistro opens in Wellen Park

Louie’s Bistro owners Jennifer Pope and Corey Pope opened their cafe next to the Wellen Park Welcome Center this week. Menu selections are breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. The married couple also operate Venice Island Coffee.
WELLEN PARK — Owners of a popular Venice diner have opened Louie’s Bistro, an upbeat breakfast-and-lunch corner cafe next to the Wellen Park Welcome Center at the West Villages Marketplace.
Married couple and business partners Jennifer and Corey Pope jumped at the opportunity to locate in Wellen Park, Jennifer Pope said Friday amid a bustling day-two lunch crowd.
“Oh my gosh,” she said. “This is where (it’s) going to be … we’re very excited.”
Corey Pope had worked for the national restaurant chain Bob Evans until retiring after three decades, he said. The Popes chose Venice, shortly thereafter opened Venice Island Coffee.
Louie’s is named after her father Lewis Bond, a former firefighter and card-carrying foodie who brought his family to Sarasota in 1990, Jennifer Pope said.
The Popes’ last home in their time with Bob Evans was West Virginia.
Louie’s Bistro has a full menu of home-cooked foods, specialty coffees, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, some Southern-inspired family recipes, vegan and gluten-free options. Beer and wine selections are pending.
Louie’s Bistro joins businesses in West Villages Marketplace and those already committing to the nearby Downtown Wellen Park, a commercial and residential district opening its first phase later this year. The diner is open seven days, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Occasional dinners are planned.
Louie’s Bistro is at 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Check louiesbistro.coffee for selections and updates. Venice Island Coffee is at 200 W. Miami Ave., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.