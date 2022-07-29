Louie's Bistro opens in Wellen Park

Louie’s Bistro owners Jennifer Pope and Corey Pope opened their cafe next to the Wellen Park Welcome Center this week. Menu selections are breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. The married couple also operate Venice Island Coffee.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

WELLEN PARK — Owners of a popular Venice diner have opened Louie’s Bistro, an upbeat breakfast-and-lunch corner cafe next to the Wellen Park Welcome Center at the West Villages Marketplace.

Married couple and business partners Jennifer and Corey Pope jumped at the opportunity to locate in Wellen Park, Jennifer Pope said Friday amid a bustling day-two lunch crowd.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments