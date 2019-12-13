NORTH PORT — When Louise Hall entered a room, you knew it. Diminutive but strong-willed and charismatic, Ms. Hall was a leader in Sarasota County’s vibrant arts community, a founding member of the North Port Art Center, or the former North Port Area Art Guild.
And she was recognized in southwest Florida for those and many other contributions.
She was also a distinguished fabric artist, designer, seamstress, patron and contributor to the growth of the arts in North Port, said Dee Dee Gozion, executive director for the North Port Art Center.
“Louise was at everybody’s door, pounding the pavement,” Gozion said of Ms. Hall’s campaign to fund a North Port arts center in the 2000s. “And you answered it … because it was Louise.”
Ms. Hall died Tuesday. She was 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Dan Hall. The couple had three children, Julie Campbell, Denise Wallace and Randy Hall.
Louise D. Hall was born in Detroit on Dec. 30, 1932. She graduated from Cass Technical High School.
Ms. Hall had planned to become a dress designer in New York City, but a family death prevented that dream from materializing, her daughter Julie Campbell said. But that may have opened the door to other creative outlets that included sewing, fabric arts, patronage and business pursuits, she added.
“She had her feet in all categories,” Campbell said. “She had a get-it-done attitude.”
Over the last 20 years in North Port, Ms. Hall strove for the creation of an arts center. The North Port Art Center is housed in a former city utility building, which is partly due to the fundraising efforts of a team that included Louise Hall. She had made a sizable contribution in July to the funding campaign for a new center. She also sat on the Art Center board, and was devoted to the growth of her church, North Port Community United Church of Christ.
She was also a tireless promoter, writing as a correspondent for the North Port Sun. Volunteers at the North Port Art Center on Thursday flipped through scrapbooks, searching for published stories that Ms. Hall had written and photographed of events, people and special occasions in the city’s arts’ scene.
What made her perhaps different than other freelance journalists was that Louise Hall would come early and stay late for art events, capturing photos and stories of all participants, catching your smile with the lens of her camera as the North Port Sun photographer.
“She made things visual for the community,” Campbell said. “People appreciated the time she put in.”
As volunteers sorted through published stories about the North Port Art Center, there was a palpable sadness as each page produced another Louise Hall memory. The glimmer of humor came picturing Ms. Hall in her last weeks, dressed to perfection in coordinated outfits and wearing her signature red lipstick, always upbeat.
“Her smile entered the room before she did,” Campbell said.
Cheryl Sidell, flipping through scrapbook pages as if turning back a clock, summarized Thursday’s mood at the North Port Art Center.
“Louise,” she said, “was just a very nice lady.”
