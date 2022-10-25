NORTH PORT — A Louisiana contractor was arrested on Monday after he allegedly had his driver allegedly dump more than 500 pounds of garbage on the side of the road.
Kecee Clint Lewis, 36, was charged with one count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial waste by the North Port Police Department.
According to the arrest report, the refuse piled in question was approximately 46 feet long in front of an empty lot on the side of Panacea Boulevard.
Officers responded to a call at around 12:39 p.m. Monday from the area of Panacea Boulevard and Wenona Drive.
The caller said he saw a man driving a truck with a trailer in tow pull over to the side of the road. When the vehicle stopped, it appeared to be near a large refuse pile already placed there.
The officers found the truck in question and spoke with the driver. The man said that he was a worker with a Louisiana-based firm and he was in the area to do hurricane-related work.
The man also said that he had just come from a home on Winthrop Street, which was having interior demolition work done due to hurricane-related damage.
When asked if he left the trash, which included broken chunks of drywall, on the side of the road, the man said that his boss left items in the pile previously and that he was told to leave items in the trailer at the pile.
The man contacted his supervisor, later identified as Lewis, who arrived at the scene and spoke with the officers.
Much of the conversation with Lewis was redacted, although the arrest report does mention that Lewis agreed to speak with them post-Miranda warning.
Officers also tried to contact the homeowner from Winthrop Street, but were unable to. According to the arrest report, Lewis said the homeowner left the house after Hurricane Ian and gave him the keys to complete the cleanup process.
Lewis was subsequently arrested and taken to Sarasota County Jail. He was later released on $1,500 bond.
According to the arrest report, Lewis told the worker at the scene to dump the trailer's contents back at the Winthrop Street residence and then remove the refuse pile at the scene.
