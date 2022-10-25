Kecee Clint Lewis

NORTH PORT — A Louisiana contractor was arrested on Monday after he allegedly had his driver allegedly dump more than 500 pounds of garbage on the side of the road.

Kecee Clint Lewis, 36, was charged with one count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial waste by the North Port Police Department.


