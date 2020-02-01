Loveland Center to expand its North Port footprint

One of the oldest civil rights movements is expanding its footprint in North Port.
The Loveland Center at its spot at the Family Service Center will A.) augment its offices on Pan American Boulevard, or B.) look for another place, possibly the city's Al Goll Community Center at Dallas White Park.
The second option would provide plenty of room for Loveland's growing circle of intellectually or developmentally disabled participants.
For a time last week, the Goll building had looked like a lock. A former tenant, the SKY Family YMCA, was gone and the city had estimated $5,000 would get it ready for the next taker. The matter of turning the Goll building over to Loveland was on the Jan. 28 city commission agenda, in fact, under General Business for “discussion and possible action” regarding Loveland's interest in renting.
Loveland administrators had visited Goll twice, surveying the space, expressing interest in a short-term lease, Commissioner Jill Luke said. But the commission last Tuesday instead decided to seek other possible tenants, sending out a public-private partnership solicitation. The concerns were leasing without seeking other nonprofits with the same space issues or with limited cash.
But delays would limit Loveland's plans for a quick turnaround.
Still, leasing to Loveland over other applicants would be a “win-win, for them and us,” Luke said Friday. “They have a growing segment of the under-served. Think of any nonprofit such as churches, and they use (buildings) once or twice a week. Loveland is five days a week. Their need is greater.”
Loveland Center CEO Patrick Guerin III downplayed missteps in acquiring the Goll lease, “understanding,” he said, the city “wanting to be fair.”
Loveland Center dates to the 1950s in South Sarasota County, when caregivers for the disabled started demanding better services, to stop shuffling their families over great distances to achieve what they perceived as a civil right for equal access.
Parents in Venice in 1962 formed the South County Association for Retarded Children Inc., now the Loveland Center.
Guerin said an acquaintance with a disabled child in North Port had in 2017 bemoaned that a bus ride to the facility on Center Road in Venice for Loveland Center services was too much overload. The parent chose to home-school his child.
Looking at the fastest-growing city in Sarasota County, Guerin said, a North Port Loveland opened in October 2018.
It began with one staffer and two adult clients, or participants, in 560 square feet at the city's Family Service Center, which is at 6919 Outreach Way.
Loveland again expanded at the Family Service Center in June, but quickly outgrew that space. There are now 25 adults enrolled Monday through Friday, and the demand in North Port is even greater as its population races toward 100,000.
Loveland has since added an after-school stopover for participants ages 4-18. There are 11 kids in that program, with the goal of serving 45, said Guerin, who started his 30-year career in direct support for intellectually and developmentally disabled people. He had family with disabilities, sensing that he belonged in the human services profession. He was named Loveland CEO in September 2017, specializing in program development with the added edge of using funds judiciously, he said.
“I like what I do,” he said, “getting more out of it than I put in. I just want to serve (people).”
No matter what lease arrangement surfaces in the next month with the Al Goll Community Center, Guerin said, the Loveland Center in North Port will grow — 1-3% of Americans are classified as disabled, and with the city's accelerating population, the demand for such services will balloon, he said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.