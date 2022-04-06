lovelandwasher.jpg

Michele Moore, left, celebrates her efforts to get a new washer and dryer for Loveland Center with North Port Lowe's department supervisor Bonnie Shaar.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

NORTH PORT — Networking goes a long way.

When the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2022 took a tour of Loveland Center in January, members took note that the nonprofit organization was in need of a washer and dryer.

"The old ones provided by the city were barely working," said Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, Loveland's vice president of philanthropy. "This comes at a perfect time. Now we can continue to teach this important life skill to our clients."

Michele Moore, a member of the Leadership class, made a phone call to her friend, Bonnie Shaar, a department supervisor at Lowe's in North Port, who said she would look into helping.

"We've been friends for a long time," Moore said. "I was the emcee at her wedding."

A few months later, Shaar arranged for a brand-new washer and dryer to be delivered to Loveland's building on Outreach Way, North Port.  

"This is a permanent answer to a need," Bushinger-Ortiz said. "We are actually looking for a larger, more permanent location, and these will be coming with us."


The appliances retail for more than $1,800.

Loveland opened the center in North Port in 2018.

"It was the first of several locations outside of Venice, were our main campus exists," Bushinger-Ortiz said. "Our CEO purchased a home in North Port and learned how great the need was for a disability service provider."

Loveland Center is North Port is a satellite location based out of the social services building out Outreach Avenue and Pan American Boulevard. The mission of the organization is to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest

For more information, call 941-493-0016.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments