NORTH PORT — It was all about the Benjamins, apparently, as North Port's Benjamin Evans hit a $1 million jackpot in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Evans, 49, claimed the prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery reported Wednesday. Since lottery offices are closed, Evans claimed his win using a secured drop box at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. "He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000," the Florida Lottery reported.

Evans bought his ticket at Publix, 1291 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 LUCK game costs $20 to play. It was launched in September 2019. It features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97, acc.

For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.

