NORTH PORT — Unofficially, Jill Luke leaves her job as a North Port city commissioner on Thursday.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce at its noon luncheon honors her time in a send-off. That event at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club is sold out.
Officially, Saturday is Luke’s last day. At that time, newly elected District 5 Commissioner Phil Stokes assumes the four-year position that pays about $32,000 a year.
The swearing in at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall. The five commissioners at that meeting pick a new mayor and vice mayor from among themselves. Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon is likely to replace Mayor Pete Emrich. Commissioner Alice White is next in line for the vice mayor’s position. Debbie McDowell is the other commissioner. Members are limited to two terms.
Luke took the seat in a 2017 special election and was elected the following year.
A Michigan native, Luke had moved to Florida in 1983, arriving in North Port in 2009. Working in private business, she served on numerous boards of directors and served as president of the North Port chamber. She was named its Citizen of the Year in 2012.
She will care for family in the next stages, she said.
Luke shared her thoughts with The Daily Sun.
Q: Did you ever imagine being a North Port commissioner?
Luke: “No. Growing up I was very shy, so being in the public was a scary thought for me. As I got middle-aged, I finally bloomed out of that shyness … but I am someone who doesn’t like the environment of politics, so thinking of myself as being a politician was not a desire of mine. I’m NPA (non/no-party affiliation) because I don’t like the conflict and negativity that the parties participate in. To me, government should work for the benefit of the people they serve, not their party’s agenda or control.
“Local government is designed as non-partisan, so that matched my belief of public servant. When Patriot Storage (in North Port) sold after being so successful, I felt the desire to continue serving the community, which I saturated myself in while working there. It was the timing of the sale, with an open seat and special election, that caused me to throw my hat in the ring. If I won, great, if I didn’t, I would simply go back into business. As it turns out, I did win that election and 1½ years later, the second election … and I’m so grateful, as I feel all my work experience brought me to this service to my community.”
Q: Highs and lows of the job?
Luke: “High points are the growth within the makeup and environment of the internal city, as well as the community as a whole … and being a part of that. I love brainstorming and coming up with solutions to make things better. Low points would be those issues that could be found in negative press. I’m so glad those days are past!”
Q: Advice to Phil Stokes?
Luke: “Phil Stokes and I communicate constantly. I’ve done my best to pass to him as much as I can to aid him in understanding the position, and I truly believe he is ready for this position and he is the right person for it. My best advice for Phil fits him perfectly, as it is his desire … be a public servant … only.”
Q: This commission’s legacy?
Luke: “This current commission is leaving a wonderful legacy, one of huge growth, which means having the foresight to balance the city with commercial vs. residential, as well as moving forward with infrastructure, correcting the processes, strategic planning and documents (Unified Land Development Code) for the future of the city and its citizens.
"This commission is the most forward-thinking commission that I’ve witnessed. And it is vital at this point of the development and establishment of our city. I view us as ‘fierce.’”
