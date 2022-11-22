North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell, left, and recently elected North Port City Commissioner Phil Stokes were among the people honoring outgoing Commissioner Jill Luke at a special luncheon Thursday.
Gale West of Your Health Consultant, takes a photo at Thursday's luncheon honoring outgoing North Port Commissioner Jill Luke. Pictured are, from left, Kat Denault of Seeport Optometry, Alice Yerkes of The Gallery at North Port, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, and posing for the photo, Carol Murphy of Advocate Radiation Oncology, Luke Linda Vernon of Advocate Radiation Oncology and North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell, left, and recently elected North Port City Commissioner Phil Stokes were among the people honoring outgoing Commissioner Jill Luke at a special luncheon Thursday.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Doug Staley, executive director of the Child Protection Center, congratulates outgoing North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke at a luncheon honoring her service to the city.
Chris Porter
Gale West of Your Health Consultant, takes a photo at Thursday's luncheon honoring outgoing North Port Commissioner Jill Luke. Pictured are, from left, Kat Denault of Seeport Optometry, Alice Yerkes of The Gallery at North Port, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, and posing for the photo, Carol Murphy of Advocate Radiation Oncology, Luke Linda Vernon of Advocate Radiation Oncology and North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.