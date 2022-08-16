NORTH PORT — A new mobile detailing business will come to your home, your workplace or just about any other location, to spiff up your ride.
Maestro's Detailing in North Port offers detail services on cars, trucks, motorcycles and golf carts — and occasionally boats.
"Attention to detail is our passion and specialty," said owner Michael Minarik. "Most importantly, each vehicle is cared for as if it were our own. My parents taught me to act is if the customer is watching."
Bill Gunnin, executive director at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, said his car has never been cleaner, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
"Michael is the best," Gunnin said. "He's cleaned my car and my wife's car and we couldn't be happier."
Minarik spent 15 years working as a driver for UPS, and decided to start his own business earlier this year.
"I've been around cars my entire life, my father is an enthusiast and my grandfather also worked on cars."
The 35-year-old did his first vehicle restoration when he was about 17 years old.
"I spent a year rebuilding it from the ground up and I put my heart and soul in the project. After seeing how well the car was cared for, friends started asking me to work on their cars."
Minarik admits he's not the cheapest auto detailer around, but said he charges a fair price for a thorough job.
"I've heard of of some competitor dealers that charge $15 per clay bar panel treatment, which any particular vehicle could have 10 panels or more, so that would be an additional $150 charge. There are no surprise afterthought charges in my services. I spent 13 hours on one vehicle recently."
Minarik doesn't believe in social media and says he is "vintage old-school."
"I believe in real friends and I encourage anybody to call me to discuss any particular project," he said. "I would rather talk with people in person or on the phone. I get a better understanding of what exactly the customer is looking for, and it's just more personable."
